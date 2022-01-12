Cambridge dons woke war of words: Professor defends calling black presenter 'eloquent'

12 January 2022, 10:07 | Updated: 12 January 2022, 10:08

By Daisy Stephens

A Cambridge professor has defended his use of the word "eloquent" to describe a black history professor and broadcaster after another academic labelled it racist.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Professor David Abulafia used the word to describe David Olusoga in an article about the acquittal of the so-called Colston Four, prompting Professor Priyamvada Gopal to accuse him of "dismissing" intellectuals of colour.

But Professor Abulafia told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the use of the word was not intended to be an insult, and said he would do it again.

"What I was seeking to say was something actually rather positive about David Olusoga," said the bestselling author and historian.

"Professor Gopal is well-known for being very strident or acerbic but, you know, using those words I'd probably be accused of I don't know what."

Read more: David Lammy's powerful show of support for woke culture

Read more: Ministers duck out of defending Boris Johnson ahead of PMQs 'partygate' showdown

"She has quite a high profile criticising the views of her colleagues," he added.

"I rather expected some sort of reaction from her to the sort of thing I was saying overall, but not to this particular word which I actually chose with care."

When Nick asked if he would use the word again in the future, Pressor Abulafia said: "I think so, yes, if I felt it was appropriate, I would certainly use it and I'm proud of using it."

Professor Abulafia also told Nick he had "great admiration" for Mr Olusoga, saying he thought the presenter would "respect" his right to have differing opinions in a way Professor Gopal did not.

When asked if he was "whipping up passions or choosing a word that had no substance" as Professor Gopal had suggested, the historian said: "No, and particularly her idea that this is a word that is sometimes used along with the word 'articulate' to describe members of racial minorities in a sort of backhanded compliment... not at all."

Read more: LBC Views: The Times They Are a-Changin' in the new world of woke, Nick Ferrari writes

Read more: 'Death trap' smart motorways rollout halted in win for Nick Ferrari campaign

He raised concerns about the accusations, saying: "We should be free to use that word because we don't live in Orwell's 1984.

"What really worries me about this attitude is it's actually reminiscent of the sort of thing that used to happen in the Soviet Union or in communist Albania - which I did visit so I know what I'm talking about there - that certain things cannot be said without great risk to one's reputation, and yet they are things that normal people do say."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Paul Mayhew-Archer MBE paid tribute to Mr Waldhorn.

'He had a brilliant gift': Vicar of Dibley writer pays tribute to star Gary Waldhorn

The roll out of new smart motorways will be halted until a full five years’ worth of safety data becomes available

'Death trap' smart motorways rollout halted in win for Nick Ferrari campaign

Russia 'emboldened' by Trump, Brexit and Afghanistan evacuation, says former GCHQ boss

Russia 'emboldened' by Trump, Brexit and Afghanistan evacuation, says ex-GCHQ boss

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick FerrRI

Ed Miliband: Boris Johnson needs to justify No 10 parties, he can't hide behind inquiry

Nick Ferrari challenged the health minister on the No10 party.

'It seems he's so bent he can't lie straight in bed': Nick Ferrari savages PM over parties

The Lib Dem leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson 'lied to the public and Parliament' over No 10 parties, Ed Davey says

Michael Gove told LBC that he did not know how many buildings were affected by the crisis.

Michael Gove admits not knowing how many buildings are affected by the cladding crisis

The Housing Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We got stuff wrong' over cladding crisis, Michael Gove admits

'He should look forward to another sentence'

Eco-protester should 'look forward' to more jail time if he carries on says former top cop

Business minister Paul Scully spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC.

Minister admits businesses 'still hard-pressed' as he is grilled over lack of support

Two callers went head-to-head this morning over the Colston statue verdict

Fuming LBC callers go head-to-head in blistering row over 'Colston Four' verdict

Nick Ferrari reacted on his LBC Breakfast show

Furious Nick Ferrari reacts to the extraordinary 'Colston four' verdict

Exclusive
The former army officer hit out at Sir Tony Blair

Iraq War hero 'astonished' that 'hypocrite' Tony Blair doesn't turn down knighthood

Nick Ferrari was questioning the Care Minister

Nick Ferrari grills minister over calls to slash VAT to prevent fuel bill crisis

Ms Throup has shown support for the former Prime Minister.

'He did lots of good things': Maggie Throup backs knighthood for Tony Blair

The Vaccines Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Vaccines Minister 'disappointed' when healthcare staff refuse Covid jab

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

PC John Murray spoke to Nick Ferrari

'I will get them': Former cop vows to find out who fired gun that killed WPC Yvonne Fletcher
Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber joins Nick Ferrari

Andrew Lloyd Webber joins Nick Ferrari | Watch again

Nick Ferrari interviews Azeem Rafiq

Watch in full: Nick Ferrari interviews Azeem Rafiq

The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Were you in the front passenger seat when the PM crashed the car into a ditch?'
The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Security Minister warns Covid lockdown could lead to increase in radicalised individuals
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Attempt to scrap standards reforms after Paterson sleaze row are 'breathtaking'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/01 | Watch in Full

21 hours ago

Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes

Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch again

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson said he though the No10 do was a work event

'I know the rage they feel': Boris Johnson's full statement over partygate
Boris Johnson took questions from MPs.

Watch again: Boris Johnson grilled by MPs over partygate allegations
The Government's awarding of PPE contracts to two companies was unlawful, the High Court has ruled

Govt's 'VIP lane' contract for two Covid PPE companies 'unlawful', High Court rules
Rishi Sunak was seen grinning 200 miles from Westminster where Boris Johnson is fighting for his premiership

Grinning Rishi Sunak pictured 200 miles from Westminster as Boris faces 'partygate' PMQs
The England player was arrested on Sunday

England rugby star arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage girl
Boris Johnson has apologised over partygate but will not resign

'It was a work event': Boris sorry for attending No10 lockdown party but won't resign
Novak Djokovic attended an interview with a French journalist despite a positive PCR test

Djokovic admits 'error of judgment' by breaking isolation rules while Covid positive
The PM is set to break his silence on the BYOB garden party

Boris Johnson set to break silence on Partygate ahead of PMQs
James O'Brien on choices facing Boris Johnson over No10 booze-up

James O'Brien's analysis of choices facing Boris Johnson over No10 booze-up
Global health leaders have issued a warning urging people not to attend so-called Covid parties

Health leaders issue warning after viral video shows people trying to get infected at 'Covid parties'