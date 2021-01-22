Cancer patients in the UK living through the ‘worst possible Groundhog Day’

22 January 2021, 09:14

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Cancer patients in the UK are living through the ‘worst possible Groundhog Day’, according to a leading charity, which is urging people to contact them for support as the pandemic continues.

Macmillan Cancer Support is issuing the message as its research reveals the growing toll of the ongoing coronavirus crisis on people with cancer, with many facing rising anxiety, further disruption to care, and the disconcerting experience of going through diagnosis and treatment alone.

This is highlighted by new figures from the charity that show cancer patients are now more worried about how delays to their treatment will impact on their chances of survival than they were following the first peak.

The charity wants to ensure everyone affected by cancer is making use of its round-the-clock support in this crisis and is urging patients and their loved ones to contact its phone line, where specially trained cancer nurses and counsellors are there for anyone affected by or worried about cancer, every day of the week.

They can provide comprehensive information and advice about their care and treatment options, as well as financial and emotional support, to help people with cancer cope with the additional strain of the coronavirus pandemic.

Peer-to-peer support is available 24 hours a day on its Online Community, an online forum with over 90,000 members. The charity is also reminding anyone worried about cancer symptoms to contact their GP as an absolute priority.

Macmillan’s concerns are also mirrored by figures showing hits to its online Covid-19 information hub also hit a six-month high (more than 5,000 views) on the day the latest lockdown was announced for England, and have since soared to the highest level seen since the start of the pandemic.

Anyone in need of cancer support can call the Macmillan Support Line on 0808 808 00 00, which is open 7 days a week, 8am-8pm, or visit Macmillan’s website or Online Community. Those who are experiencing cancer symptoms should contact their GP as a matter of urgency. The latest guidance on coronavirus for people with cancer is available on the charity’s online Covid-19 hub.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The SAGE member was speaking to Nick Ferrari

SAGE members tells LBC new £800 Covid fines will have 'very little impact'
'The High Court gave Sadiq Khan a real kicking with its Streetspace judgment'

'The High Court gave Sadiq Khan a real kicking over Streetspace road scheme'
Israeli Government adviser says 'nobody knows' how long Pfizer vaccine protection will last

Nobody knows how long Pfizer vaccine protection will last, says Israeli Government adviser
Nick Ferrari grilled the Education Secretary

Nick Ferrari: 'Why should my listeners have any faith in you and your colleagues?'
Lisa Nandy was speaking to LBC

Lisa Nandy: Biden cares about Britain 'we could be in strong position'
Professor Brookes was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Closing schools and universities was an 'overreaction' professor tells LBC

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

72% of black Britons are unlikely to take Covid jab, Sir Geoff Palmer explains why

72% of black Britons are unlikely to have Covid jab: Sir Geoff Palmer theorises why

14 hours ago

Martin Luther King III is 'filled with hope' as US welcomes President Biden

Martin Luther King III is 'filled with hope' as US welcomes President Biden

1 day ago

'Post-Brexit review of UK workers' rights should worry everybody'

'Post-Brexit review of UK workers' rights should worry everybody'

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadiq Khan said tighter border controls were needed

Covid-19: Sadiq Khan calls for airport quarantine hotels for people arriving in UK
The organiser of the wedding is being considered for a £10,000 fine

Police break up 400-person wedding at north London school

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said 12,000 Londoners have died from Covid-19

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tells LBC 12,000 Londoners have died from Covid-19
Boris Johnson will be holding a press conference at 5pm today, Friday 22 January.

Coronavirus: When is Boris Johnson's next press conference?

PC Michael Warren has died of Covid-19

Met Police officer, 37, dies after testing positive for Covid-19
George Eustice called the possible £500 payment to those who self-isolate 'speculation'

£500 Covid payment for those who self-isolate is 'speculation', minister tells LBC
Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond has been delayed once again due to Covid-19

James Bond film No Time to Die delayed again due to Covid-19

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has denied reports that the Tokyo Olympics will be cancelled

Japanese officials deny reports Tokyo Olympics will be cancelled
The mayor was answering questions from LBC listeners

Sadiq Khan: Only those 'properly exempt' from wearing masks should wear badge
The Mayor of London answers your questions on LBC

Speak to Sadiq: Watch again in full