Cancer patients in the UK living through the ‘worst possible Groundhog Day’

By EJ Ward

Cancer patients in the UK are living through the ‘worst possible Groundhog Day’, according to a leading charity, which is urging people to contact them for support as the pandemic continues.

Macmillan Cancer Support is issuing the message as its research reveals the growing toll of the ongoing coronavirus crisis on people with cancer, with many facing rising anxiety, further disruption to care, and the disconcerting experience of going through diagnosis and treatment alone.

This is highlighted by new figures from the charity that show cancer patients are now more worried about how delays to their treatment will impact on their chances of survival than they were following the first peak.

The charity wants to ensure everyone affected by cancer is making use of its round-the-clock support in this crisis and is urging patients and their loved ones to contact its phone line, where specially trained cancer nurses and counsellors are there for anyone affected by or worried about cancer, every day of the week.

They can provide comprehensive information and advice about their care and treatment options, as well as financial and emotional support, to help people with cancer cope with the additional strain of the coronavirus pandemic.

Peer-to-peer support is available 24 hours a day on its Online Community, an online forum with over 90,000 members. The charity is also reminding anyone worried about cancer symptoms to contact their GP as an absolute priority.

Macmillan’s concerns are also mirrored by figures showing hits to its online Covid-19 information hub also hit a six-month high (more than 5,000 views) on the day the latest lockdown was announced for England, and have since soared to the highest level seen since the start of the pandemic.

Anyone in need of cancer support can call the Macmillan Support Line on 0808 808 00 00, which is open 7 days a week, 8am-8pm, or visit Macmillan’s website or Online Community. Those who are experiencing cancer symptoms should contact their GP as a matter of urgency. The latest guidance on coronavirus for people with cancer is available on the charity’s online Covid-19 hub.