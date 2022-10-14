'He has a career in stand-up comedy to look forward to': Ed Miliband hits back at Trade Minister Greg Hands

By Abbie Reynolds

Labour's Ed Miliband snaps back at Tory Trade minister after he'd told Nick Ferrari, Ed has "a lot to answer for" for opposing fracking.

It came after Conservative Trade minister, Greg Hands, joined Nick Ferrari this morning and reacted to Mr Miliband's pledge that a Labour government would ban all fracking:

"I like Ed but he's got a lot to answer for, he was Energy Secretary in the last Labour government that produced no nuclear," Mr Hands said.

Nick Ferrari relayed the minister's comments later when speaking to Labour's Climate Secretary, Ed Miliband.

"And he says that under your watch, of course, many of the problems we've inherited from you," Nick shared.

"He's got a career in stand-up comedy to look forward to, I think,' came Ed Miliband's response to Mr Hands' comments.

Mr Miliband went on to imply that the Trade minister's remarks were hypocritical:

"Greg Hands was opposing fracking a few months ago as the Energy Minister! Because that was the government's policy back then, because they said fracking would make no difference to prices."

Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged for more fracking licenses to increase supply of shale gas, Ed Miliband has publicly rebuked this political move and instead promotes renewable sources of energy.

READ MORE: Fracking ban to be lifted in England to 'bolster energy security', govt confirms

This morning Ed Miliband told Nick Ferrari "fracking is not an economically viable answer for us," explaining how the practice is "dangerous and expensive".

He went on to blast the current government saying they're inflicting "dangerous and extreme" energy ideas on the UK.