Yvette Cooper calls out ‘chaotic’ Home Office decision-making as she sets out ‘fast track’ asylum plans

9 December 2022, 11:06

By Hannah Holland

Shadow Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper told Nick Ferrari her plans would 'speed up' the system after a 'collapse' in Home Office decision making has caused a 'huge backlog' in asylum cases.

Yvette Cooper began by spelling out: "The current system is chaotic - decision making has collapsed in the Home Office."

She continued that Labour are proposing a "fast track system", designed for those who have come from "countries that are designated as safe", citing Albania as an example.

The new system would ensure that "where people are not fleeing persecution and conflict, those can be swiftly decided and people swiftly returned", the Shadow Home Secretary clarified.

Home Secretary, Suella Braverman is reportedly planning to draw up an asylum ban for applications from anyone arriving from "safe" countries.

Speaking of the tactic to "speed up the system", Ms. Cooper cited Germany, Sweden and Switzerland as other countries that are "managing to do this".

"That would mean we don’t have this huge backlog - 150,000 cases that the Government allowed to increase."

She continued: "It’s that collapse in the way the Home Office is taking decisions has caused all of these problems with inappropriate hotel use and of course it means people who are not refugees are not being returned and those who are refugees also aren’t getting the support they need either."

READ MORE: 'Not all Albanians are criminals!': British-Albanian reacts to Tories plan to ban Albanian migrants

READ MORE: Migrants and asylum seekers to blame, says Suella Braverman as she admits govt has lost control of Britain's borders

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick

Nick Ferrari argues 'we've lost the ability to put in a shift in this country'

Education Secretary doesn’t think white privilege is a ‘fact’

Education Secretary doesn’t think white privilege is a ‘fact’

strike government

Caller launches into tirade about unions 'destabilising the government' through strikes

Trains

'Sack the lot of them!': Nick Ferrari callers come head to head debating rail strikes

Diana and Meghan Markle

Harry served in Afghanistan so has nothing to be 'frightened of' says caller furious at Sussexes' documentary

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who doesn't want legally settled Albanians to return to UK

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who doesn't want legally settled Albanians to return to UK

nadhim zahawi nurses

Furious Tory voter vows to 'never vote Conservative again' after Nadhim Zahawi 'picked on' nurses

Nick Ferrari and former offender discuss crime

'Police stop and search can save lives': Former gang member tells LBC how he could have been deterred from crime

'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller

nick just stop oil

Art critic bashes 'destructive' campaign of Just Stop Oil as eco-protestors threaten to escalate tactics

Nick Ferrari Sunder Katwala

'Britain has become less racist' think tank director says as he asks how we all live together

nick police

'A building doesn't catch criminals': Police and Crime Commissioner jumps to the defence of force

Tory MPs plan to block Albanian asyulum

'Not all Albanians are criminals!': British-Albanian reacts to Tories plan to ban Albanian migrants

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

The UK has a ‘fair few years’ of pain before we see economic stability says former RBS boss

The UK has a ‘fair few years’ of pain before we see economic stability says former RBS boss

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row

'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row
Concerns grow over whether pensions and benefits could be in for cuts

Pensions and benefits to be cut? Fears grow after Rishi Sunak says 'difficult decisions' need to be made
Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have delayed a key financial statement following the first meeting of the new Cabinet

Sunak pushes 'Halloween budget' back 3 weeks so 'difficult decisions' can be made to plug £40b hole in UK finances
James Cleverly makes jibe at Keir Starmer over World Cup boycott

'I've got real work to do': Foreign Sec makes cutting jibe at Keir Starmer over World Cup boycott and says he'll attend
‘Pride in Britain’: Labour Peer Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour

‘Pride in Britain’: Labour's Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale 07/12/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch Again

1 day ago

Iain Dale 06/12/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/12 | Watch Again

2 days ago

Iain Dale Cross Question 05/12/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/12 | Watch Again

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

PCS boss Fran Heathcote took colleagues out to lunch

Union boss takes colleagues for boozy lunch after dashing hopes of Christmas getaways for millions with Border Force strike
Troop begin training for the Border Force strike as Rishi Sunak vows not to 'back down' to union barons

Troops begin training at Heathrow and Gatwick for passport checking roles ahead of Border Force strike
Snow has hit England ahead of a freezing weekend

Snow hits England as Troll of Trondheim rolls over Britain causing freezing temperatures ahead of bitter weekend
Carl Brookes, Jordan Feeney and Callum Meah were among five men jailed for a total of 32 years

Dramatic moment 'Britain's FBI' carry out armed swoop on weapons gang who were jailed for 32 years
The fire has killed at least one person

Moment huge shopping centre mysteriously explodes in Moscow, killing at least one, as 'arson' investigation launched
A serving Met police officer has been charged with rape

Serving Met Police officer charged with two counts of rape

A Just Stop Oil activist has complained that his stunt has ruined his life

East London eco-activist who brought M25 to a standstill complains being locked up has 'ruined his life'
Harsher sentences will be introduced for people who sexually harass women in public

Two years’ jail for men who sexually harass women in public as tougher sentences announced

Watch: Charlotte Lynch dresses as traditional English knight ahead of crunch World Cup match

Watch: England's knight in armour Charlotte Lynch visits French cafe ahead of World Cup game
James Dyson has victorian style management

Ex-Dyson employee says James Dyson has a 'Victorian' management approach