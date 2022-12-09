Yvette Cooper calls out ‘chaotic’ Home Office decision-making as she sets out ‘fast track’ asylum plans

By Hannah Holland

Shadow Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper told Nick Ferrari her plans would 'speed up' the system after a 'collapse' in Home Office decision making has caused a 'huge backlog' in asylum cases.

Yvette Cooper began by spelling out: "The current system is chaotic - decision making has collapsed in the Home Office."

She continued that Labour are proposing a "fast track system", designed for those who have come from "countries that are designated as safe", citing Albania as an example.

The new system would ensure that "where people are not fleeing persecution and conflict, those can be swiftly decided and people swiftly returned", the Shadow Home Secretary clarified.

Home Secretary, Suella Braverman is reportedly planning to draw up an asylum ban for applications from anyone arriving from "safe" countries.

Speaking of the tactic to "speed up the system", Ms. Cooper cited Germany, Sweden and Switzerland as other countries that are "managing to do this".

"That would mean we don’t have this huge backlog - 150,000 cases that the Government allowed to increase."

She continued: "It’s that collapse in the way the Home Office is taking decisions has caused all of these problems with inappropriate hotel use and of course it means people who are not refugees are not being returned and those who are refugees also aren’t getting the support they need either."

