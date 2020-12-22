Charity sees 'huge increase' in domestic violence during lockdown

22 December 2020

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A domestic violence charity has told LBC they have seen a huge increase in domestic violence cases during the pandemic.

Luis Labaton the Head of Domestic Violence Assist, a domestic abuse charity has told LBC that the Covid lockdown caused a huge increase in reports of domestic violence.

He was speaking in the wake of a report from the Institute of Health Visiting which said four in five health visitors have reported a rise in domestic violence and physical abuse during the pandemic.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari Mr Labaton said his charity had seen an increase in March as soon as the lockdown happened.

Describing it as a "huge increase" the charity head said the number of reports they have received has just increased since.

The Institute of Health Visiting’s annual survey of its members in England found that the youngest and most vulnerable in society had suffered most and nearly two in three health visitors had reported a rise in cases of child neglect.

Mr Labaton told LBC that the number of cases his charity was seeing was due to victims being "trapped" in their homes with their abusers and unable to ask for help.

He said there had been a spike in the last month, and told LBC it was not just abuse against females but males have been coming forward too.

Domestic Violence Assist is the UK's only registered charity specializing in arranging civil protection orders for domestic abuse victims and operates a 24/7 helpline.

Their number is 0800 195 8699.  

