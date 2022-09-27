Met Police Chief: 'Nonsense' that gun cops threatened to hand back firearms over suspension

By EJ Ward

The new Met Police Commissioner has dismissed suggestions that firearms officers threatened to walk out of their roles in protest against the suspension of their colleague who fired the shot that killed Chris Kaba.

It was reported earlier this month that firearms officers threatened to hand in their weapons and tell their bosses they are no longer willing to carry them while on patrol.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC Sir Mark Rowley said: "It's misreported nonsense. I have a very, very dedicated group of firearms officers who go out day in and day out, confronting the most extraordinarily difficult situations to protect London and they wouldn't put their firearms and let down London."

Mr Kaba died after a single shot was fired in Streatham Hill, south London, on September 5.

The rapper, who was due to become a father, was stopped by firearms officers when his car was flagged by a number plate recognition camera.

He had been driving an Audi that was boxed in by police during a chase.

He was killed by a single shot fired through the driver’s side of the car’s windscreen.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has since launched a homicide investigation into his death and the officer involved in the shooting was suspended,

Sir Mark has met with Mr Kaba's family but would not comment on what was said during the private meeting.

Sir Mark said: "We will do everything possible to help the IOPC get the evidence together as quickly as they can so that the truth can be laid out in front of whatever legal process follows."

Crowds of protesters gathered outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters in London to protest against racism and police brutality.

Protesters held signs reading 'Justice for Chris Kaba' and 'We stand for black lives'.

Politicians including Jeremy Corbyn joined the protest outside Scotland Yard.

Protests also took place in Manchester, Brighton and Cardiff.