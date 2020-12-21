Crying caller tells Nick Ferrari her 101-year-old relative's Christmas woe

21 December 2020, 08:20

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This caller broke down in tears as she told LBC her 101-year-old mother-in-law was facing Christmas alone.

With London and swathes of the South East being plunged into Tier 4 Covid restrictions just days before Christmas many have been forced to change their plans.

With the last-minute announcement, many had already arranged to spend the festive season with loved ones, for some the first time this year.

Lorraine from Guildford called in to tell Nick Ferrari how the new rules would impact on her family Christmas.

She told Nick her mother-in-law was 101-years-old and as she broke down in tears she said it was "just terrible."

As she told Nick she had never spent Christmas alone, the idea of her mother-in-law spending the festive season alone was "too terrible."

The caller told LBC she wanted to be with her family over Christmas, but she had faced a cognitive decline over the period of coronavirus lockdown.

When Nick asked the caller if Easter could become Christmas for the family the sad answer was "if she lives that long, yes."

Coronavirus rules have changed for the Christmas period to allow a limited amount of increased mixing.

Boris Johnson had promised "unanimous agreement" on the restrictions across the four nations, but the guidance is now different across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

