"Cineworld staff could become care workers," says work and pensions secretary

5 October 2020, 09:36 | Updated: 5 October 2020, 09:51

By Fiona Jones

Work and pensions secretary Thérèse Coffey told Nick Ferrari that Cineworld workers "who are used to doing customer service and aspects of hospitality" could become care workers, after the cinema chain announced temporary closures.

The comment came after the news that 5,500 UK jobs will be affected after cinema chain Cineworld confirmed plans to temporarily close its sites in both the UK and the US after big studios started to delay their major film releases.

"Clearly Cineworld have come to the conclusion without the rollout of brand new films, they're just not going to get the number of cinema-goers that they would expect, and conscious of the restrictions that are there as well," Ms Coffey said, pointing out that the company have branded this closure "temporary."

She continued: "In terms of the sort of help we can provide, it may be that people who are used to doing customer service, aspects of hospitality, we can actually draw out of those skills and make them consider a role in social care.

"Even if that's only in the short term as social care covers a wide variety of support that needs to be given in their homes or in homes and so it's those sorts of jobs that are available and people can perhaps undertake those roles in the near future."

Nick asked whether one goal of Ms Coffey's would be to get people to go from working in a Cineworld selling tickets to working in a care home.

"It may well be, but a lot of this is about customer service and then bringing out the skills of that and how they are transferrable," Ms Coffey said, "I think it's about that tailored support where people may not have already found different roles already."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Former Border Agency chief explains huge flaws in UK's asylum system

Former Border Agency chief explains huge flaws in UK's asylum system
Boris Johnson's deputy London Mayor on how he is a "changed man" due to Covid-19

Boris Johnson's deputy London Mayor tells LBC how he is a "changed man" due to Covid-19
'I think her position is untenable' - SNP MP comes under fire for bringing coronavirus to Commons

'Her position is untenable' - SNP MP comes under fire for bringing coronavirus to Commons
The Hickton smart plug can expose you to fire

This cheap smart plug can cause house fires, Which? warns

It would cause "irreparable damage" if Trump won a second presidential term, Mr Bolton told Nick

John Bolton: Trump second term would cause "irreparable damage"
Will Halloween be CANCELLED? Nick Ferrari presses Environment Secretary for answers

Will Halloween be cancelled? Nick Ferrari presses Environment Secretary for answers

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The Warrington South MP told LBC he was 'disappointed' by local lockdown measures

Warrington South MP 'disappointed' by local lockdown measures

3 days ago

The Duchess of Cornwall joined Gyles Brandreth in Poetry Together to commemorate National Poetry Day

The Duchess of Cornwall reads Auden poetry to mark National Poetry Day

4 days ago

Edwina Currie was speaking with Iain Dale

Edwina Currie on jobs in the arts: "You cannot save all the puppies"

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cineworld's UK sites will close from Thursday, it has been confirmed

Cineworld confirms plans to temporarily shut all UK sites

Far right groups are said to be trying to spread covid-19 in ethnic minority communities (file image)

Far-right 'exploiting coronavirus crisis to try to recruit people'
Academics say a Government awareness campaign about long Covid is need to highlight the issue

Academics urge Government to launch 'long Covid' awareness campaign
US President Donald Trump briefly left hospital on Sunday to thank supporters

President visits supporters outside hospital as polls point to Trump slump
Over 16,000 positive coronavirus tests have been added to official numbers

Almost 16,000 coronavirus cases added due to system glitch

Newcastle University confirmed the woman is a student there

Man, 18, arrested after teenager found dead at Newcastle Uni halls
A female officer has been stabbed during an attempted robbery in Westminster

Police officer stabbed in stomach during attempted Westminster robbery
Protesters clash with Police Officers during a Black Lives Matter protest through central London in March

Priti Patel: Black Lives Matter protest tactics were 'hooliganism and thuggery'
The full detail of new restrictions will be announced Monday and will last for two weeks

Paris to shut bars for two weeks as Covid-19 cases spike

Donald Trump took a ride out of hospital with Secret Service agents

US Secret Service agents 'put at risk' by Trump trip outside hospital