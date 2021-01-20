Closing schools and universities was an 'overreaction' professor tells LBC

By EJ Ward

A professor has told LBC he thinks closing schools and universities because of Covid was an "overreaction."

Anthony Brookes a Professor of Genomics and Bioinformatics at the University of Leicester was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari.

The professor said in his opinion the Government had been "far more focused on preventing any harm from coronavirus than we have on preventing any of the other harms that lockdown is causing."

He said he thought politicians were in an "impossible situation."

Professor Brookes said he thought Government leaders were left with a "horrendous situation" where they had to essentially "juggle who they are going to let die."

When Nick asked the professor if he saw schools as vectors for infection the reply was "of course."

But, he added he thought "we have done everything that could be done to reduce virus spread and not allowed full consideration for all the harm."

"In my view, closing universities and schools in the way we have is too much, it's an overreaction."

He told LBC were he a politician in change he "wouldn't have gone so far with the lockdown measures."

Citing data he told Nick it showed the pre-lockdown situation was "working."

