Closing schools and universities was an 'overreaction' professor tells LBC

20 January 2021, 08:43

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A professor has told LBC he thinks closing schools and universities because of Covid was an "overreaction."

Anthony Brookes a Professor of Genomics and Bioinformatics at the University of Leicester was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari.

The professor said in his opinion the Government had been "far more focused on preventing any harm from coronavirus than we have on preventing any of the other harms that lockdown is causing."

He said he thought politicians were in an "impossible situation."

Professor Brookes said he thought Government leaders were left with a "horrendous situation" where they had to essentially "juggle who they are going to let die."

When Nick asked the professor if he saw schools as vectors for infection the reply was "of course."

But, he added he thought "we have done everything that could be done to reduce virus spread and not allowed full consideration for all the harm."

"In my view, closing universities and schools in the way we have is too much, it's an overreaction."

He told LBC were he a politician in change he "wouldn't have gone so far with the lockdown measures."

Citing data he told Nick it showed the pre-lockdown situation was "working."

Watch the whole informed debate in the video at the top of the page.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Lisa Nandy was speaking to LBC

Lisa Nandy: Biden cares about Britain 'we could be in strong position'
Former counter-terrorism chief not surprised Britain's youngest terrorist can be freed

Former counter-terrorism chief not surprised Britain's youngest terrorist can be freed
Caller asks the Commissioner: Should proof of mask exemption be mandatory?

Caller asks the Commissioner: Should proof of mask exemption be mandatory?
Cressida LBC

People spitting at police claiming Covid is 'widespread', Met Police Commissioner says
The Met Police Commissioner was taking questions from LBC listeners

Met Police Commissioner 'baffled' why officers not at front of Covid vaccine queue
Cressida Dick answers caller's questions on LBC

Nick Ferrari challenges Dame Cressida Dick on whether Boris' bike ride was 'local'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

'Post-Brexit review of UK workers' rights should worry everybody'

'Post-Brexit review of UK workers' rights should worry everybody'

15 hours ago

Tory MP accuses Labour of 'scaremongering' about Universal Credit

Tory MP accuses Labour of 'scaremongering' about Universal Credit

1 day ago

This caller told LBC she felt alone

Caller tells LBC her harrowing experience of suffering with long-covid

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson is going to face Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Common

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer go head-to-head at PMQs
A White House military aide carries the nuclear "football"

The President's nuclear football: The most powerful briefcase in the world
Doris Hobday pictured with her twin Lilian Cox

Doris Hobday: 96-year-old identical twin dies of Covid-19

Priti Patel is pushing for police officers to get the coronavirus vaccine as a priority

Priti Patel pushing for police officers to be coronavirus vaccine priority
Theresa May said the UK was well placed to play a decisive role in shaping a more cooperative world

Theresa May accuses Boris Johnson of 'abandoning global moral leadership'
Nick and Priti

Home Secretary: UK relationship with USA will be stronger under Biden
Follow LBC for all the latest updates on Joe Biden's inauguration

Inauguration day LIVE: Joe Biden to be sworn in as Donald Trump leaves White House
Nine Met Police officers have been fined

Nine Met Police officers fined for breaking Covid-19 rules

The caller hung up rather than answer the question.

Caller hangs up after failing to answer James O'Brien's question over Trump
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and their spouses gather for a Covid-19 memorial upon their arrival into Washington DC

Joe Biden honours Covid-19 victims on eve of inauguration