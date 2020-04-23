Coronavirus could get out of control if we ease lockdown now: Ex-adviser

By Adrian Sherling

A former Chief Scientific Adviser has warned that coronavirus could get out of control if the lockdown measures are eased now.

While, government figures during the press conference yesterday showed the highest use of cars for almost a month, Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty warned that social distancing guidelines are likely to be in place for the rest of the year.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Professor Sir Ian Boyd said easing the restrictions now would be the wrong thing to do.

He said: "The traffic data is very indicative.

"We all have to be very careful though. What Chris Whitty said is absolutely correct. We're on a very long track to recovery.

"We are at a tipping point right now between being able to say we've got this disease under control to one where it is out of control and going exponential.

"This is not really the time to be saying let's let all the defences down.

Nick Ferrari spoke to a former Chief Scientific Adviser about when lockdown might end. Picture: LBC / PA

"However, one has to be realistic. People get frustrated, they have to live their lives in at least a semi-normal way. So some level of relaxation is inevitable.

"The question is what to do and whether the kind of activities we're seeing with the increase in traffic is actually increasing the risk of the transmission of the disease and we will only see that in the next few weeks."

Hear his full, fascinating interview at the top of the page.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify