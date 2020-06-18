Employment barrister's stark warning for people being asked to work while on furlough

18 June 2020, 14:22 | Updated: 18 June 2020, 14:49

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

With changes being made to the Government's furlough scheme one employment expert has warned that the consequences for defrauding the system will be stark.

"A lot of people are finding they're being asked to go back to work part-time," Daniel Barnett, an Employment Barrister at Outer Temple Chambers told LBC

The expert said part-time working while on coronavirus furlough was not illegal from July 1, under the Government's flexible furlough scheme, but he warned that returning to work before that date, while still on furlough, is "completely unlawful".

The barrister even said employers could be prosecuted for defrauding HMRC.

But, he said he had discovered it was an "increasingly common problem."

"HMRC have said they're going to be investigating, over the next five years, all furlough claims," he told LBC.

The barrister warned that people would not be able to get around the strict rules.

He was even able to tell Nick Ferrari examples of people who were getting their staff to use personal email addresses for work "so the revenue will never find out."

"That's just fraud, plain and simple," he said.

HMRC will investigate all furlough payments, Nick Ferrari was told
HMRC will investigate all furlough payments, Nick Ferrari was told. Picture: LBC/PA

Nick asked what should employees do if they were approached by their bosses to work while they are meant to be on furlough and Daniel said there were two things an employee can do.

"First of all, they can just refuse," he said, adding if they were sacked as a result they would have a "pretty rocksolid" claim for unfair dismissal.

"The other thing they can do is report their employer to a confidential helpline that HMRC runs."

He said his advice to employers was "very very simple, don't do it."

"The rules are there to be obeyed."

The legal expert warned the results of defrauding the system could be stark for businesses "there's a very real possibility the directors could be prosecuted."

Watch the whole informed exchange in the video at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

"We shouldn't eulogise them" Iain Dale's tense debate amid Cecil Rhodes statue removal

"We shouldn't eulogise them" Iain Dale's tense debate amid Cecil Rhodes statue removal

19 hours ago

"People go hungry because rent is too high": Charity boss exposes extent of poverty in England

"People go hungry because rent is too high": Charity boss exposes extent of poverty in England

1 day ago

Online shopping may kill the need to visit physical retailers during lockdown easing

Online shopping may kill the need to visit physical retailers during lockdown easing

2 days ago

LBC Latest

Matt Hancock will lead today's press conference

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Nick Ferrari was speaking to a sexual assault victim

Sexual assault victim tells LBC why she couldn't give her phone to police
Critics have noted a number of missed targets and broken promises by the government

The government's missed targets and U-turns: A full list

Coronavirus: Shapps hires KPMG to review TfL finances after £1.6bn bailout