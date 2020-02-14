Coronavirus: Is this proof that the UK is not doing enough to stop the virus spreading?

Nick Ferrari explained how the UK is trying to stop the spread of coronavirus compared with the rest of the world - and listeners said it was traffic-stopping.

Nine people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK so far, but still there are 100 flights a day to Britain from China.

Nick couldn't hide his shock when he compared our action with that of other countries.

US: Banned any non-US citizens who've been to China in the last two weeks from entering.

Australia: Banned entry for any Chinese travellers or foreign passengers who have been to China in the last 14 days.

New Zealand: Closed its borders to any foreigners arriving from China after 2nd February.

Italy: Banned all flights to or from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau.

Japan: Barred entry for anyone with symptoms of the coronavirus.

Russia: Suspended all travel to and from China.

India: Banned all travel to and from China.

Bangladesh: Suspended visas for all travellers from China.

Israel: Banned all incoming flights from China.

Myanmar: Banned all incoming flights from China.

Nick Ferrari read this shocking list about coronavirus on his show. Picture: LBC / PA

Admitting his shock, Nick said: "I didn't realise it was this bad. We're the only country in the world effectively [not doing enough].

"You get banned in all these countries... and we give them a piece of paper.

"In the time it's taken you to read this article, one flight has probably touched down from China. There are 100 flights a day to China. What are we doing?"

Watch the shocking moment at the top of the page.