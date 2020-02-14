Coronavirus: Is this proof that the UK is not doing enough to stop the virus spreading?
14 February 2020, 11:01
Nick Ferrari explained how the UK is trying to stop the spread of coronavirus compared with the rest of the world - and listeners said it was traffic-stopping.
Nine people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK so far, but still there are 100 flights a day to Britain from China.
Nick couldn't hide his shock when he compared our action with that of other countries.
US: Banned any non-US citizens who've been to China in the last two weeks from entering.
Australia: Banned entry for any Chinese travellers or foreign passengers who have been to China in the last 14 days.
New Zealand: Closed its borders to any foreigners arriving from China after 2nd February.
Italy: Banned all flights to or from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau.
Japan: Barred entry for anyone with symptoms of the coronavirus.
Russia: Suspended all travel to and from China.
India: Banned all travel to and from China.
Bangladesh: Suspended visas for all travellers from China.
Israel: Banned all incoming flights from China.
Myanmar: Banned all incoming flights from China.
Admitting his shock, Nick said: "I didn't realise it was this bad. We're the only country in the world effectively [not doing enough].
"You get banned in all these countries... and we give them a piece of paper.
"In the time it's taken you to read this article, one flight has probably touched down from China. There are 100 flights a day to China. What are we doing?"
