Covid-19: Passengers without masks are causing bus drivers to 'drop like flies'

By Fiona Jones

This bus driver told Nick Ferrari that his colleagues are "dropping like flies" as he estimates around 40% of passengers refuse to wear Covid masks.

Paul from Deal told Nick that he has lost a couple of his colleagues at his depot to coronavirus, and "not a week goes by" when 20-30 other drivers have to self-isolate.

He estimated that only around six in ten people board the bus with some sort of face covering.

"They're getting better...but we battle with this every single day, I certainly do anyway," Paul said.

He told Nick he and his colleagues are "getting so fed up with it" and now anybody who comes up to his bus without a covering simply does not get on unless they are exempt and prove it.

"I need to protect the passengers on my bus and I need to protect my own health as well," Paul said, adding that in his area it is teenagers that he has problems with "all the time."

"Not a trip goes by, whether it's early middle or late shift, that I don't have to have a challenge and say to somebody face mask."

