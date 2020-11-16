Covid patient urges anti-vaxxers to take virus seriously as he sets out his symptoms

By EJ Ward

This caller told LBC he is suffering from coronavirus as he set out his tragic symptoms and urged the public to take the disease seriously.

Barat from Leicester told Nick Ferrari he'd been at home suffering with Covid for about a week.

He pleaded with anti-vaxxers to take the issue seriously branding suffering from coronavirus as the "worst thing I've ever had."

He told Nick it was "the most horrendous thing you can ever have."

The conversation comes as Labour said anti-vaccination content should be "stamped-out" on social media.

Describing the pain in his back as "like someone hitting you with a baseball bat," Barat set out a worrying list of symptoms.

The caller said it was "so bad" he wanted to urge LBC listeners not to "mess about with this vaccine."

He said he "wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy."

With hopes rising of a Covid-19 jab being rolled out by the end of the year, the opposition has called for emergency legislation to "stamp out dangerous anti-vax content".

Labour pressed the Government to bring forward legislation that would include financial and criminal penalties for companies that fail to act against such content.

The party claimed that dedicated anti-vaccination groups with hundreds of thousands of members on social media are "churning out disinformation" on the issue.

The unwell caller told Nick he had rung into LBC three times, but had had to put the phone down the first two times because he couldn't stand the pain.

Revealing to LBC his daughter is a doctor, the caller said she could only advise him to self-isolate and to try and keep up his fluid intake.

Barat urged anti-vaxxers not to "mess about with this."