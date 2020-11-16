Covid patient urges anti-vaxxers to take virus seriously as he sets out his symptoms

16 November 2020, 11:13

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This caller told LBC he is suffering from coronavirus as he set out his tragic symptoms and urged the public to take the disease seriously.

Barat from Leicester told Nick Ferrari he'd been at home suffering with Covid for about a week.

He pleaded with anti-vaxxers to take the issue seriously branding suffering from coronavirus as the "worst thing I've ever had."

He told Nick it was "the most horrendous thing you can ever have."

The conversation comes as Labour said anti-vaccination content should be "stamped-out" on social media.

Describing the pain in his back as "like someone hitting you with a baseball bat," Barat set out a worrying list of symptoms.

The caller said it was "so bad" he wanted to urge LBC listeners not to "mess about with this vaccine."

He said he "wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy."

With hopes rising of a Covid-19 jab being rolled out by the end of the year, the opposition has called for emergency legislation to "stamp out dangerous anti-vax content".

Labour pressed the Government to bring forward legislation that would include financial and criminal penalties for companies that fail to act against such content.

The party claimed that dedicated anti-vaccination groups with hundreds of thousands of members on social media are "churning out disinformation" on the issue.

The unwell caller told Nick he had rung into LBC three times, but had had to put the phone down the first two times because he couldn't stand the pain.

Revealing to LBC his daughter is a doctor, the caller said she could only advise him to self-isolate and to try and keep up his fluid intake.

Barat urged anti-vaxxers not to "mess about with this."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The caller was shocked the idea came from Labour

Caller questions proposed ban on anti-vaccine content online

The conversation came up after a top law firm issued a dress code

'What's a top stitched trouser?' - Nick Ferrari examines work dress codes
Nick Ferrari clashes with caller on working from home

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller on working from home

Transport Secretary pledges local residents will be consulted over traffic schemes

Transport Secretary pledges local residents will be consulted over traffic schemes
The LBC listener branded the PM's response 'sad'

Listener thanks Sir Keir Starmer for raising his plight at PMQs
The Labour leader raised the issue with the Prime Minister

Sir Keir pledges to keep fighting for LBC listener excluded from Covid financial support

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Eco-campaigner 'King Arthur' voices opposition to Stonehenge tunnel plan approval

Eco-campaigner 'King Arthur' criticises Stonehenge tunnel plan approval

2 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch again

4 days ago

Vaccine can be modified to protect against another Covid strain, expert says

Covid vaccine can be modified to protect against another strain, expert says

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Final trials for a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Janssen will get underway soon

Janssen Covid vaccine: Major trial launches in UK

File photo: A view of the M20 motorway in Ashford, Kent

Motorists 'could be charged for using Britain's roads' under new plans
Andy Carter attended a breakfast meeting with the PM on Thursday

More Tory MPs self-isolating after breakfast meeting with PM

File photo: The Welsh Ambulance Service vehicle was taken from outside a home in Flintshire

Ambulance stolen from outside house while crew treated patient
Matt Hancock has encouraged anti-vaxxers to get the Covid-19 vaccine

Hancock tells anti-vaxxers that vaccine is 'much less worse than getting the virus’
Health Secretary Matt Hancock spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Matt Hancock tells LBC Boris Johnson is 'firing on all cylinders' despite self-isolating
A SpaceX rocket carrying four astronauts launched on Monday

SpaceX and Nasa launch four astronauts to the International Space Station
File photo: Members of the armed forces help to test the public at Liverpool Tennis Centre on the first day of the pilot scheme of mass testing in Liverpool

Covid testing megalabs set to more than double capacity

Boris Johnson has confirmed he needs to self-isolate for two weeks

Boris Johnson Coronavirus: When did he have Covid-19 before?

Talks will continue between EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and UK negotiator Lord Frost (right)

Clock ticks as Brexit trade deal talks resume