'We don't need a circuit breaker, we just need to be more like Japan'

By EJ Ward

One caller dismissed the idea of a second circuit breaker lockdown and instead called on people to be more like Japan.

Jeff from Henley-on-Thames told LBC he was "not singing up" to the idea of a second national circuit breaker lockdown.

As the three-tier Covid alert level system comes into force across England, the Prime Minister is facing calls to go further by introducing a fortnight of nationwide curbs to bring the coronavirus resurgence under control.

The caller told LBC he thought the idea of a 'circuit breaker' lockdown was "Keir Starmer flip-flopping again."

But Jeff did have an idea, he told Nick Ferrari while people have looked at comparisons with Europe, "we should actually look at Japan."

He said it was "a country of 127 million people" but they had only had "90,000 cases in total."

Suggesting this could be due to the culture of masking wearing, the caller said they are also "not a huggy kind of nation."

Pointing out cultural differences between the UK and Japan, Jeff said "the lesson" to take away was "wear a mask, distance, obey the rules and discipline and I think this local lockdown approach is absolutely right."

But Jeff said the whole nation should not be subjected to a second full lockdown as it would be "highly damaging" for health and business.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for a two to three-week national lockdown, accusing the Prime Minister of "no longer following the scientific advice".