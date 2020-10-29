Covid crisis: 'It could take up to 18 months to clear undiagnosed cancer backlog'

29 October 2020, 12:20

By Sam Sholli

It could take up to 18 months for the UK to clear its backlog of people who are yet to be diagnosed with cancer due to coronavirus disruption, warns Macmillan Cancer Support chief Sara Bainbridge.

As many as 50,000 people in the UK have cancer which has not yet been diagnosed because of the disruption caused by Covid-19, Macmillan Cancer Support has found.

Sara Bainbridge, who is the Head of Policy at Macmillan Cancer Support, was asked by Nick how long it would take to "clear up this backlog".

She replied: "I think there's a number of projections we've analysed. We want to make sure it's really clear to the public that part of this is with them to make sure that if they're worried about something that could be cancer they contact their GP.

"That's really the first step in making sure that this backlog is cleared and then what we're trying to do is make sure that the NHS has everything it needs to keep going and to catch up with the diagnoses that haven't been made over the last few months.

"It could take up to 18 months if we don't see extra capacity. If we don't see extra capacity and we don't see people coming forward then it might take many many months."

Ms Bainbridge was keen to emphasise that the NHS "has been working incredibly hard" but that "some people haven't been coming forward to get symptoms checked out".

She added: "We think its incredibly important that we learn lessons from earlier in the year and we make sure that the Government is protecting cancer services so that the people Macmillan Cancer Support hear from don't see disruption to their care again.

"But we also need to make sure that there's staff and no redeployment of staff as well as resources to make sure that cancer care can keep going as hospital admissions from Covid rise."

Comments

Loading...

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

"Police are sick of working for spineless people," says ex-officer

"Police are sick of working for spineless people," says ex-officer
Cladding Crisis: Jenrick admits he's still not met people trapped in dangerous homes

Cladding Crisis: Jenrick admits he's still not met homeowners
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Housing Secretary tells LBC: 'We want to avoid a blanket national lockdown'
Former Chief Constable brands it "nonsense" that police will charge homes at Christmas

Former Chief Constable brands it "nonsense" that police will charge homes at Christmas
Minister says 'too early to say' how Covid lockdowns could affect Christmas

'Too early to say' how Covid lockdowns could affect Christmas, minister tells LBC
Migrant crisis: "Only solution is UK and France join forces to target trafficking gangs"

Migrant crisis: "Only solution is UK and France join forces to target trafficking gangs"

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

James Delingpole and Simon Marks clashed over who would the best President to get a free trade deal with the UK

'He can't get it through': Experts clash over whether Trump can get free UK trade deal

16 hours ago

'UK has better chance of US trade deal with Joe Biden as President'

'UK has better chance of US trade deal with Joe Biden as President'

16 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: US Election Special | watch again in full

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police broke up the service at a church in Wales

Moment police break up illegal church service in Cardiff under Wales lockdown
Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the Labour party

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from Labour over 'comments he made' on anti-Semitism report
Footage from RNLI lifeguards patrolling Treyarnon beach in Cornwall

Nine people hospitalised after being swept into sea by surging waves
The report found Labour broke human rights laws

Sir Keir Starmer: Anti-Semitism report brings 'day of shame' to Labour - live
Bobby Ball has died aged 76

Comedian Bobby Ball dies aged 76 after testing positive for Covid-19
The interim data from round six of the React study uses data and swab results from 86,000 people

Second wave at 'critical stage' with infections 'doubling every nine days'
File photo: This summer's exam season turned into a fiasco after tests were cancelled because of the Covid-19 lockdown

Scrap next year's GCSE exams in Wales, regulator recommends

File photo: Researchers examined data on 158,445 health staff across Scotland aged 18 to 65

Healthcare staff and their families at higher risk of Covid hospital admission, study finds
James O'Brien challenges caller who defends Corbyn over Labour's anti-Semitism

James O'Brien challenges caller who defends Corbyn over Labour's anti-Semitism
Ex-Labour member says he was 'wrong' to back Corbyn, after anti-Semitism report

Ex-Labour member says he was 'wrong' to back Corbyn, after anti-Semitism report