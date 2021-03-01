Caller says he'll only take the Covid jab to go on holiday

By EJ Ward

This is the moment Nick Ferrari challenged a caller who said he would not take the Covid vaccine unless he needed one to go on holiday...

Kemar from Highbury called in to speak to LBC's Nick Ferrari on the subject of the Covid vaccine.

The caller told Nick he would not be taking the jab, adding he has regular coronavirus tests and he has regular tests for his work so he's sure he doesn't have the virus.

When Nick asked the caller if he thought he should take the jab "for the safety of everyone else," the answer was shocking.

"Not really," the caller said.

Adding: "If you're going to get the vaccine then you've got no need to worry about anyone else not getting it, cos you're covered."

When Nick asked the caller if he was concerned about elderly relatives the answer was dismissive.

"What would it take to make you take the vaccine?" Nick asked.

The caller's answer was simple, "if it means I can go on holiday, that's the only thing..."

Watch the whole exchange in the video at the top of the page.