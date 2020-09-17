'Unrealistic' to send children home unless they have positive test, professor says

17 September 2020, 08:08

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A professor in Medical Microbiology has told LBC it would be "unrealistic" to send children home from school without knowing it is a case of Covid-19.

Sally Jane Cutler from the University of East London told LBC's Nick Ferrari that medically speaking, it would be "unrealistic" to allow children to miss school if they have Covid symptoms without a positive test.

"We're entering the wintertime, and especially when you're looking at nursery and primary aged children then coughs and sneezes are just commonplace," she said.

She said at this time of year there are "many other infections out there" which could cause similar symptoms to coronavirus.

"The risks have always been there," the professor told LBC, adding "and they're still there."

"Somebody with sniffles, with coughs, associated symptoms like that then it's not going to be Covid."

She said a lot of the time it would be other winter ailments.

"To send all children home without knowing that it's defiantly a case of Covid-19 would be unrealistic," the professor told Nick.

It comes after a Headteacher of a Kent high school has told LBC he's had more than 70 pupils off this week because they're waiting to get a Covid test.

It's led to many parents and children across the country having to self-isolate.

NHS workers, people looked after in care, school children and parents are now going to get priority Coronavirus tests.

Comments

Loading...

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Curfews are not something we want to see across the country, the Health Minister said

Health Minister: Curfews are not something we want to see across the country
The 'rule of six' came into effect in England from Monday, banning gatherings of more than six people due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Justice Secretary asked if he would 'shop' his neighbours under rule of six
An LBC investigation showed test were not available in some areas of the country where they were most needed

Independent SAGE member warns of 'dangerous situation' over lack of tests
Justice Secretary: 'It's not right' serious criminals only serve half their sentences

Justice Secretary: 'It's not right' serious criminals only serve half their sentences
Andrew Mitchell is the Conservative MP for Sutton Coldfield - he abstained last night and called the bill unreasonable

'Lawmakers should not be lawbreakers' - former Tory Minister on Brexit divorce deal
Home Secretary Priti Patel spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Priti Patel defends coronavirus testing despite lack of tests in hotspots

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Tory MP Lucy Frazer has defended the Brexit bill on LBC

Justice Minister defends controversial Brexit Bill after Government law officer resigns

12 hours ago

Watch LIVE: Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch again in full

19 hours ago

John Apter tells LBC that people who assault officers are "laughing in the face of justice"

Police Federation chair calls for longer sentences for people that assault emergency workers

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The man was pictured with the reptile on board a bus

'Snake not valid face covering' bus company says

Boris Johnson said pubs could under new curfew measures if infections are not reduced

Boris Johnson: tough action is needed now to avoid new lockdown
Policing a London curfew would be "impossible" an ex-detective told LBC

Former Met Detective says London curfew would be 'impossible to police'
Many workers expect never to return to working five days in the office

Over half of workers 'will not return to five-day office week'
Police have confirmed the body is that of diplomat Richard Morris

Body found in forest confirmed to be that of missing diplomat Richard Morris
People enjoy a night out in Leicester Square ahead of the 'rule of six' coming into effect

PM: people should only call police for 'Animal House' party breaches of rule of six
Patients will be urged to book A&E appointments online as part of a new scheme

Patients could be urged to call 111 to book A&E appointments

US presidential candidate Joe Biden has warned about Northern Ireland becoming a 'casualty' of Brexit

Joe Biden: UK cannot allow Northern Ireland to become 'casualty of Brexit'
Coronavirus patients have told LBC about the mental pains suffered since being hospitalised

Coronavirus patients continue to struggle with 'terrible psychological effects'
Newcastle and other parts of the North East will see tighter lockdown restrictions

Coronavirus: North East to face lockdown measures as cases soar