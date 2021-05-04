Nick Ferrari quizzes minister over when Brits can book holidays

By EJ Ward

The International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has said Brits won't have to wait much longer to get confirmation of when and where they can travel to this summer

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari the Government Minister said she would not be booking a Summer holiday "yet."

However, she did pledge that those seeking clarity of holidays would find out "shortly" when some foreign travel is likely to open up.

The Global Travel Taskforce is working to build a framework for the safe return to foreign travel.

Nick Ferrari pushed the International Trade Secretary asking if it would be this week more details would be announced.

"Right. So that would be Friday then, that we have to wait. Is that correct?"

Liz Truss responded saying it would be "shortly," adding she could not "confirm the precise date, but I can assure people they won’t have to wait much longer."

Boris Johnson has suggested there could be some "opening up" of foreign travel on May 17th but warned a "cautious approach" is needed.

More details are expected this week to confirm when and how international travel will restart in England.

Speaking on Monday, the PM said "we'll be saying more as soon as we can" but "we have got to be very, very tough".

The conversation comes ahead of a meeting of European Union officials later today to discuss plans to allow more foreign travellers to holiday in Europe.

Under proposals drawn up by the European Commission people will be able to enter the bloc two weeks after their second coronavirus vaccine.