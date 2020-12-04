Covid vaccine will be 'really difficult to move around,' warns public health expert

4 December 2020, 12:57

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a public health expert told Nick Ferrari that the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech will be "really difficult to move around".

Professor Jackie Cassell, who is a public health practitioner as well the Deputy Dean at Brighton and Sussex Medical School, made the remark after Boris Johnson earlier this week warned of "immense logistical challenges" in distributing the vaccine.

She made the comment in response to Nick asking her about NHS staff will now no longer being among the first people to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Speaking of NHS staff, Professor Cassell said: "They're in the second wave [of people in line to receive the vaccine], along with people over 80..."

She added: "I think the real challenge is what is the role of the hospitals in delivering.

"And I think a real tension in all this is the vaccine that happens to have come through first is really difficult to move around.

Professor Cassell then added: "I think there's a real difficulty until the next vaccine comes along in how you can sensibly prioritise a situations where you cannot move around the vaccines in the way you'd want to.

