Met Police Chief: "Tide Turning" On Violent Crime

The commissioner of the Met Police claims that knife and gun crime are "not just levelling off but they are beginning to come down".

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Cressida Dick said: "I think we are beginning to see the tide turning in that we are putting more officers on the streets, we're doing more stop and search, we're seizing more knives, we're seizing more firearms, we're seizing more offensive weapons, we're arresting more people for knife and gun crime.

"And we're beginning to see, after three years of knife and gun crime increasing, they're not just levelling off but they are beginning to come down."

Cressida Dick in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

The commissioner also said that knife crime for under-25's was seeing "a definite down turn".

But when asked about arming police officers, Ms Dick said that armed officers "deter further people coming by armed with guns or knives, but it would be in very limited circumstances."