Met Police Chief: "Tide Turning" On Violent Crime

4 December 2018, 09:05 | Updated: 4 December 2018, 09:41

The commissioner of the Met Police claims that knife and gun crime are "not just levelling off but they are beginning to come down".

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Cressida Dick said: "I think we are beginning to see the tide turning in that we are putting more officers on the streets, we're doing more stop and search, we're seizing more knives, we're seizing more firearms, we're seizing more offensive weapons, we're arresting more people for knife and gun crime.

"And we're beginning to see, after three years of knife and gun crime increasing, they're not just levelling off but they are beginning to come down."

Cressida Dick in the LBC studio
Cressida Dick in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

The commissioner also said that knife crime for under-25's was seeing "a definite down turn".

But when asked about arming police officers, Ms Dick said that armed officers "deter further people coming by armed with guns or knives, but it would be in very limited circumstances."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale and Margot James

Tory Minister Admits She’d Still Vote Remain

2 hours ago

Suzanne Evans called for Nigel Farage to join her in quitting the party

Suzanne Evans Calls On Nigel Farage To Join Her And Quit Ukip

14 hours ago

Iain Dale grilled James O'Brien for the first time

James O'Brien Tells Iain Dale Why He Won't Debate Leading Brexiteers

19 hours ago