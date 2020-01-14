Nick Ferrari offers to crowdfund cash to get Big Ben to bong on Brexit day

14 January 2020, 08:35 | Updated: 14 January 2020, 11:14

Nick Ferrari offered to get Brexit backers to pay for Big Ben to bong on Brexit day after authorities ruled that it was too expensive.

A number of MPs had pushed for the bongs to be heard at 11pm on 31st January, but it is understood the House of Commons Commission has ruled it out on cost and logistical grounds.

Nick ridiculed the decision and immediately offered £1,000 to get the bell ringing.

And he started the campaign by contacting leading Brexiters such as Lord Bamford and Tim Martin from Wetherspoons to help get the rest of the money.

Big Ben only struck two weeks ago to mark the start of 2020, but since then, the temporary floor needed to ring the bell has been removed. It would need to be rebuilt in order to sound Big Ben again for Brexit day.

Nick Ferrari offers to crowdfund to get cash to get Big Ben bonging
Nick Ferrari offers to crowdfund to get cash to get Big Ben bonging. Picture: PA / LBC

Lord Ashcroft is understood to have offered to underwrite the crowdfunding to ensure that the government will never be out of pocket.

Conservative MP Mark Francois is an outspoken Brexiter and he told Nick why he wants Big Ben to sound to mark the next chapter in the UK.

He told LBC: "`Under Article 50, we leave the European Union at 11pm GMT on that night. After all these years, for those that want to mark this moment, they are going to want to look to a clock to mark the time accurately, just as you do when you celebrate New Year's Eve.

"And it seems ludicrous to me and many of my colleagues that we are not allowed to look at Big Ben because it won't be made to chime.

"Even though it chimes for New Year's Eve and for Remembrance Sunday - and so it should. So what is the cost of both of those?"

Even staunch Remainer Lord Adonis backed the idea, telling LBC: "You've offered a very constructive way forward. I don't think the public should spend half a million pounds to allow the bell to toll just once.

"But if people are prepared to pay for it, that's fine by me. I think you've been extremely public-spirited."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale grills health secretary over accessibility of drugs post Brexit

Iain Dale grills health secretary over accessibility of drugs post Brexit

14 hours ago

The Queen's statement was 'breathtaking', says royal editor

Royal editor explains why the Queen's statement is 'breathtaking'

15 hours ago

It's time to bury the hatchet and work with Labour, Lib Dem MP says

It's time to bury the hatchet and work with Labour, Lib Dem MP says

1 day ago

LBC Latest

Nick Ferrari grills gambling minister on betting firms sponsoring football shirts

Nick Ferrari grills gambling minister on betting firms sponsoring football shirts
Nick Ferrari had an entertaining row with David

This Remainer is furious with Nick Ferrari's bid to get Big Ben to bong for Brexit
Harry and Meghan face criticism whatever they choose to do

Darren Adam calls out the hypocrisy of people against Harry and Meghan

PM: Chances of Harry Dunn suspect facing extradition 'very low'