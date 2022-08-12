'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

By Seán Hickey

Nick Ferrari struggles to wrap his head around how people could manage to get offended by an ad for paint.

Crown Paints faced a barrage of online abuse after an advert for their paint animated sections of society.

According to the song in an ad, couple Hannah and Dave met at a rave, with Dave wanting a baby and Hannah remaining uncertain before changing her mind.

However, Hannah then suddenly gets pregnant, with one singer quipping: “Hannah’s hoping for a girl; Dave just hoping that it's his.”

But the advert sparked a backlash online as social media users slated the song."Just not funny," one commentator tweeted at the paint company while another branded it "a disgrace."

"A little bit bizarre, how it sells paint, I don't know," Nick Ferrari observed in his instant reaction.

Baffled, Nick couldn't work out why the song and format made it to the television. At the same time, he couldn't believe the backlash Crown faced.

"Where do people find the time to get angry about a tv ad?!"

Nick went on to read Crown's statement, which he thought was far too much: "You could make the room in the time it takes to read this!"

In response to some of the criticism, Crown Paints wrote: 'We are sorry you feel this way. We see Hannah as an empowered female character, comfortable in making her own decisions and in control of if and when she changes her mind.

'We’re sorry if you were upset by the remark in this advert – we were simply trying to tell the story of one of life’s most special moments in a light-hearted way.'