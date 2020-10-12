Culture Secretary refuses to rule out second national lockdown amid coronavirus spike

12 October 2020, 10:38

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

The Culture Secretary has refused to rule out a second national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, Oliver Dowden said the Government "doesn't want" to take the drastic new measure but refused to say whether it could be ruled out in the coming weeks and months if the virus continues to spread out of control.

He said: "The Prime Minister will set out full details of [new lockdown measures] but the Cabinet agreed it last night and there'll be a Cobra meeting today to sign it off.

"It is not a full lockdown - it is a measures, balanced and proportionate approach on a tiered system."

Nick highlighted the prediction by Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance that there would be 49-50,000 new Covid-19 cases each day by the middle of October and how Sunday's figures were in fact just over 12,000 cases.

Asked whether a new lockdown was necessary, Mr Dowden said: "What Patrick Vallance was talking about was the worst case scenario and clearly the number of infections is still rising rapidly.

"I don't think anyone could dispute that and there's a particular problem in parts of the North, for example Merseyside and so on."

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden refused to rule out a second national lockdown during an LBC interview
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden refused to rule out a second national lockdown during an LBC interview. Picture: LBC

The new tier system will place areas in England into three risk categories - medium, high or very high - with places in the 'very high' category expected to be told to close hospitality venues and non-essential shops.

There is also speculation that people living in those areas will be told they cannot leave - prompting Nick to ask the Culture Secretary how it will be enforced, which he refused to answer.

"I don't want to get into the details of the announcement," he said.

"I do because my listeners are confused," Nick rebutted.

Mr Dowden replied: "Nick that is exactly the point - I think it's important that the Prime Minister is able to announce the full details of the package this afternoon.

"If I start getting drawn into things that may or may not be in that package it's not going to help that process, but of course the police will have appropriate enforcement powers."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Mr Dowden explained that the fans would be appointed by the Government to be part of the panel

Government could force fan led review on Premier League

The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will be answering your questions from 9am

Watch Again: Call Keir - Labour leader Keir Starmer was live on LBC
"MPs' pay rise will go down like a cup of cold sick with the public"

"MPs' pay rise will go down like a cup of cold sick with the public"
Caller with broken arm tells LBC she's waited 9 months for operation

Caller with broken arm tells LBC she's waited 9 months for operation
'You're not much fun' - Nick Ferrari confronts caller who wants Halloween trick-or-treating banned

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who wants Halloween trick-or-treating cancelled
'Where's your data?': Nick Ferrari confronts Robert Jenrick over 10pm curfew

'Where's your data?': Nick Ferrari grills Robert Jenrick over 10pm curfew

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Watch LIVE: Cross Question with Iain Dale

Watch again: Cross Question with Iain Dale

4 days ago

Hannah told LBC why she thought child marriages should be criminalised

'No parent who loves their child would force a 16-year-old to marry', says emotional caller

5 days ago

Iain Dale clashed with a caller over Matt Hancock's responsibility for the lost Covid cases

Missing Covid-19 cases represent a 'systematic failure', NHS manager says

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam

Coronavirus LIVE: Top Govt scientists lay out data ahead of PM announcement
Sir Keir MPs pay rise

Keir Starmer tells LBC MP's pay rise 'should be spent on key workers'
The Wanted singer Tom Parker has revealed he has an inoperable tumour

The Wanted's Tom Parker diagnosed with terminal brain tumour

Sir Keir Starmer has told LBC's Nick Ferrari that Margaret Ferrier "should go"

Sir Keir Starmer: Margaret Ferrier should resign after 'jaw dropping' behaviour
The Government has said it is working with local leaders to decide which areas are covered by the third tier

Local lockdowns: What are new three-tier Covid rules?

Alex Cruz has stepped down with immediate effect

CEO of British Airways steps down as airline industry reels from Covid-19
A three-year-old has been critically injured in a crash in Hayes

Boy, 3, 'critically injured' after being hit by car

A three-tier Covid alert area system will be introduced in England

England to be divided into three-tier local Covid alert areas
Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC why he would not eat chlorinated chicken

Sir Keir Starmer reveals to LBC why he would not eat chlorinated chicken
Dr Anthony Fauci has criticised the Trump campaign for taking his quotes "out of context"

Dr Anthony Fauci criticises Trump campaign for taking quotes 'out of context'