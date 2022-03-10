Furious Nick Ferrari cuts off eco-mob protester after they refuse to answer his question three times

By Liam Gould

This is the moment a frustrated Nick Ferrari swiftly cut off a former-Extinction Rebellion spokesperson after they refused to answer his question three times.

Nick was asking callers, "what poses the greater threat to the world: climate change or Vladimir Putin?" when the question was brought to ex-Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Dr Rupert Read.

"Firstly on climate, the last sentence of the recent IPCC report said any further delay..."

Speaking to Dr Read, Nick quickly brought the conversation back to his question: "I wonder if I could refer you to my question, then obviously the rationale...which is the greater danger?"

He promptly replied: "The answer is that they are both great dangers."

A visibly frustrated Nick said: "No, no, no. Do it my way please. It's a very simple way we're going to proceed doctor. You know what greater means, I'm sure. Which is the bigger danger, which should we fear more: Vladimir Putin, or climate change? And why?"

He replied: "We can deal with them both..."

As the caller went to repeat himself for a second time, Nick wasn't having any of it.

"No. We'll try one last time. One last time, doctor. It's a very simple strategy, and if you're not willing to engage that's fine. Dr Read, as an environmental philosopher, which poses the greater threat to the planet: Vladimir Putin, or climate change?"

Dr Read once again repeated himself, and an angry Nick swiftly cut off the caller from speaking further.

"Thank you for your time Dr Read, I did try. You're an environmental philosopher, your book is Extinction Rebellion: Insights from the Inside and you did serve as an Extinction Rebellion spokesperson.

"But, you seem unwilling to speak to that question."

The confrontation comes as Extinction Rebellion announced plans to block UK oil refineries as petrol prices hit £2 a litre in London.

The climate group say the protest intends to "stop the harm at the source" as part of its campaign, which will begin April 9, to force the Government to stop the fossil fuel economy.

It comes after the UK announced its decision to cut off imports of Russian oil over the Ukraine crisis.

The group's co-founder, Clare Farrell, said: "Oil refineries are symbolic of continued extraction and profit for a small group of very wealthy companies at the expense of everyone else".

We burn them, pollute our cities, poison ourselves and our children whilst committing to climate breakdown. It's no wonder the entire environmental movement is focusing on ending fossil fuels and the death they cause".

We face an ongoing cost of living crisis with fossil fuel companies making record-breaking massive profits".