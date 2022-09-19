Dame Maureen Lipman says the Queen's 'beauty struck us all, she couldn't take a bad photo'

19 September 2022, 13:04

By Maddie Wilson

In the last 11 days the queen has provided us with a message of reconciliation, Dame Maureen Lipman has told LBC.

Actress, artist and comedian, Dame Maureen Lipman who was most famous for her role on the Coronation Street claimed to LBC's Nick Ferrari that the Queen's sketch with Paddington Bear for the Platinum Jubilee demonstrated that "she was always in her own skin which made us feel wobbly in our own if you got to meet her".

Nick asked: "Why was that bit of acting so special for you?"

Dame Maureen responded: "She's awfully good, good with bears, you could put that on your CV couldn't you.

"She was acting all her life really wasn't she, keeping her wonderful secrets to herself."

She added: "She struck us all with her beauty, she couldn't take a bad photo and that was a very good thing in the time of television."

Nick asked: "We've seen an incredible line of people wanting to file past the Queen's body, we've seen an ocean of flowers what have we learnt about the Uk in the last 11 days?"

Dame Maureen responded: "We've seen 'Queen's message of reconciliation, I think she's planned this meticulously and I think she has brought around a tremendous feeling of patriotism, not nationalism but patriotism."

She later said "She's cleared the way for Prince Charles, she would have wanted us to get behind him, he's a good man."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Andrew Marr sure Queen would have loved Archbishop of Canterbury's 'very, very traditional tough-edged Christian sermon'

Andrew Marr sure Queen would have loved Archbishop of Canterbury's 'very very traditional, tough-edged Christian sermon'

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

Charles is "the best prepared sovereign that we’ve ever had,” says Sir Stephen Lamport

'Charles can weld the nation together', says his former private secretary

Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue

Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

Anti-monarchy protestors should not be arrested, says former Met Assistant Commissioner

Queen and Nick

The Queen had a 'lovely relationship' with military due to her 'similar outlook', former chief reveals

Outpouring of grief

Bereavement expert tells LBC the national outpouring of grief can be a 'positive' thing

Queen horse riding

‘We’ve lost our best friend’: Royal horse trainer mourns Her Majesty the Queen

'Many' benefits of Brexit - including removing bankers' bonuses, says Tory peer

'Many' benefits of Brexit including removing cap on bankers' bonuses, says Tory peer

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister rejects calls for windfall tax to fund new energy support package

Truss' energy price plan to offer 'comfort and clarity' to Brits, levelling up sec pledges

Truss' energy price plan to offer 'comfort and clarity' to Brits, housing sec pledges

The Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Health Secretary concedes NHS needs improvement quickly

Exclusive
The former Tory leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Sanctioned by China': Iain Duncan Smith considering running for Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee

Boris Johnson 'will be back', Lord Lister tells LBC

Boris Johnson 'will be back,' Lord Lister tells LBC

Rapper

Rapper tells LBC the full story behind 'Wagwan' greeting to Boris Johnson

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

There's an 'ethical and political vacuum in No10', says former chief of staff

There's an 'ethical and political vacuum in No10', says former chief of staff

Nick Ferrari grilled Priti Patel on her Rwanda migrant plan.

Rwanda migrant plan is not 'appalling' but 'should be a deterrent', Priti Patel tells LBC

Lord Bilimoria, outgoing president of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) speaks to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

'Reduce taxes now': Outgoing CBI chief calls on Rishi to slash 'highest taxes in 70 years'

Grant Shapps has criticised the RMT leader Mick Lynch.

Rail strike called under 'false pretences' by RMT's '1970s union baron' boss, says Shapps

Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800

Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800

The chairman of Network Rail Sir Peter Hendy has told LBC the industry can be run more effectively with fewer staff.

'Steam age' railway can be run more effectively with fewer staff, rail boss says

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Q

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch again

11 days ago

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/09 | Watch again

12 days ago

Cross Questions

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/09 | Watch again

13 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Queen's coffin was showered with flowers as it left London to head towards Windsor

Flowers for her reign: Mourners shower Queen’s hearse with flowers on final journey from Westminster to Windsor
The Queen will be taken to Windsor after her state funeral.

Last chance to say goodbye to the Queen: The coffin's route to Windsor confirmed

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children at Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton children: Titles, ages and number in line to the throne

The Queen's coffin heads down the Mall in a procession with the King, other Royals, and servicemen before making its way to Windsor

Queen’s final journey: Royals march by her side as coffin makes its way from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle
Millions watch in silence on big screens across the UK as the Queen is laid to rest

Millions watch in silence from Bradford to Belfast and at Gatwick as the Queen is laid to rest
William and George were seen entering the abbey together

Solemn Prince William and George enter Westminster Abbey for procession

The seating plan revealed Harry was sat opposite William

Harry and Meghan sit behind King Charles as William and Kate are opposite in funeral seating plan
George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, took part in royal procession in Westminster Abbey

Farewell to our beloved Gan-Gan: George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, join royal procession in Westminster Abbey
King Charles led the nation in mourning today for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

A son grieves for his mother: King Charles sheds a tear as world mourns the Queen

The Queen's coffin is draped in a flag and covered with royal jewels and flowers

What flag is on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin for her state funeral?