Dame Maureen Lipman says the Queen's 'beauty struck us all, she couldn't take a bad photo'

By Maddie Wilson

In the last 11 days the queen has provided us with a message of reconciliation, Dame Maureen Lipman has told LBC.

Actress, artist and comedian, Dame Maureen Lipman who was most famous for her role on the Coronation Street claimed to LBC's Nick Ferrari that the Queen's sketch with Paddington Bear for the Platinum Jubilee demonstrated that "she was always in her own skin which made us feel wobbly in our own if you got to meet her".

Nick asked: "Why was that bit of acting so special for you?"

Dame Maureen responded: "She's awfully good, good with bears, you could put that on your CV couldn't you.

"She was acting all her life really wasn't she, keeping her wonderful secrets to herself."

She added: "She struck us all with her beauty, she couldn't take a bad photo and that was a very good thing in the time of television."

Nick asked: "We've seen an incredible line of people wanting to file past the Queen's body, we've seen an ocean of flowers what have we learnt about the Uk in the last 11 days?"

Dame Maureen responded: "We've seen 'Queen's message of reconciliation, I think she's planned this meticulously and I think she has brought around a tremendous feeling of patriotism, not nationalism but patriotism."

She later said "She's cleared the way for Prince Charles, she would have wanted us to get behind him, he's a good man."