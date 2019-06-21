Damian Green: Mark Field "Clearly Wrong" In Removing Protester From Speech

Former deputy Prime Minister Damian Green tells LBC he is glad Mark Field has "come straight out and apologised" after being filmed physically removing a climate change protester from a dinner at Mansion House last night.

Footage of the incident shows the moment a Greenpeace protester tries to walk past where the MP is sat, who pushed her against a pillar before grabbing her neck and pushing her out of the room.

Damian Green told Nick Ferrari said he would leave it to the Cabinet Office to judge whether Mr Field faces any consequences for the incident, but said he was "glad" Mr Field apologised straight away.

"He has apologised, it was clearly the wrong thing to do and I'm glad he's come straight out and apologised," he said.

- Moment Tory MP Mark Field Physically Removes Protester From Philip Hammond Speech

Around 40 Greenpeace protesters interrupted Chancellor Philip Hammond's speech at Mansion House last night.

But footage of the "gatecrash" shows Tory MP Mark Field pushing a woman against a pillar before grabbing her neck and pushing her out of the room.

The Foreign Office Minister has referred himself to the Cabinet Office, and the City of London Police are investigating after receiving "a small number of third party reports of an assault" at the black tie dinner.

Watch above.