James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
David and Nick debate whether 'tiny and ridiculous' Reform gets too much airtime
30 May 2025, 10:50 | Updated: 30 May 2025, 10:53
David and Nick debate whether 'tiny and ridiculous' Reform gets too much airtime
'Farage is a media-made man'
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
David called to say he's not surprised there's such a 'flap' about Nigel Farage, arguing he gets too much airtime and that someone like Ed Davey would, and should, get more - without having to do funny stunts.
Nick replied by saying Ed Davey is 'the kind of guy you trust to water your plants while you're on holiday'.