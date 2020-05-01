David Davis: UK should take advantage of economic uncertainty and strike a Brexit deal

1 May 2020, 10:30 | Updated: 1 May 2020, 10:32

David Davis has told LBC that the UK should take advantage of the economic uncertainty caused by coronavirus to get a good deal with the European Union.

Some pro-EU pundits have insisted that Brexit should be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the economic difficulties we face in the UK.

But the former Brexit Secretary said that this is the perfect time to get what we want.

Asked by Nick Ferrari whether Brexit should proceed, he said: "Yes it does, it does need to carry on.

"The one time, apart from what's happening now, that we had an economic downturn since the [2017] election was when we delayed departure.

"The uncertainty made all the businesses, even though claiming they didn't want to leave, suffer. You don't want to change that. You don't want to have another level of uncertainty.

David Davis spoke to Nick Ferrari about how the UK can get what they want about Brexit
David Davis spoke to Nick Ferrari about how the UK can get what they want about Brexit. Picture: LBC

"Secondly, frankly, the European Union - if it has any sense at all - would go for the option we are talking about, which is no tariffs, no quotas.

"You'd have to be a lunatic to put tariffs and quotas on under the current economic circumstances so now is the time to do it. That is what we should do."

Watch his interview at the top of the page.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

BA worker of 30 years discovers she may lose job after listening to LBC

BA worker of 30 years discovers she may lose job after listening to LBC

2 days ago

Chief medic explains Covid-related syndrome seen in UK children

Chief medic explains Covid-related syndrome seen in UK children

3 days ago

Who was St. George? Expert uncovers the life of England's patron saint

Who was St. George? Expert uncovers the life of England's patron saint

7 days ago

LBC Latest

People in more deprived areas are twice as likely to die from coronavirus

People in most deprived parts of England more than twice as likely to die from Covid-19
LBC reporter tries out a potential new coronavirus antibody test

LBC reporter tries out a potential new coronavirus antibody test
Robert Jenrick told Nick Ferrari he wouldn't report his neighbours

Communities Secretary wouldn't report neighbours for breaking lockdown rules

Coronavirus: Madonna claims she has antibodies and is going to 'breathe in the COVID-19 air'