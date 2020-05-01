David Davis: UK should take advantage of economic uncertainty and strike a Brexit deal

David Davis has told LBC that the UK should take advantage of the economic uncertainty caused by coronavirus to get a good deal with the European Union.

Some pro-EU pundits have insisted that Brexit should be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the economic difficulties we face in the UK.

But the former Brexit Secretary said that this is the perfect time to get what we want.

Asked by Nick Ferrari whether Brexit should proceed, he said: "Yes it does, it does need to carry on.

"The one time, apart from what's happening now, that we had an economic downturn since the [2017] election was when we delayed departure.

"The uncertainty made all the businesses, even though claiming they didn't want to leave, suffer. You don't want to change that. You don't want to have another level of uncertainty.

David Davis spoke to Nick Ferrari about how the UK can get what they want about Brexit. Picture: LBC

"Secondly, frankly, the European Union - if it has any sense at all - would go for the option we are talking about, which is no tariffs, no quotas.

"You'd have to be a lunatic to put tariffs and quotas on under the current economic circumstances so now is the time to do it. That is what we should do."

Watch his interview at the top of the page.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify