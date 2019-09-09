David Gauke Insists There Is No Support For A No-Deal Brexit

The former Justice Secretary told LBC there is no support for leaving the EU without a deal, and allowing this to happen would be 'irresponsible' of Parliament.

David Gauke had the Conservative whip removed last week when he didn't support the government.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari about a No-Deal Brexit, he said: "I don't believe the referendum gives a mandate for that.

"Parliament doesn't support it and the opinion polls don't suggest that's what the public wants."

But Nick Ferrari questioned whether the referendum ever specified that there had to be a deal.

David Gauke tells LBC that there is no support for leaving without a deal. Picture: LBC

Mr Gauke said: "The fact is, as you say, all the referendum said was 'Leave' or 'Remain'.

"It didn't say how we should leave, that it left to Parliament."

He then suggested that it was up to Parliament to make sure we left but with a deal.

He said that leaving without a deal was "not responsible" and does not have the support of "our representative democracy through Parliament."