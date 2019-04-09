David Gauke Reveals Brexit "Common Ground" With Labour Party

The Secretary of State for Justice said that the government has identified "common ground" with the Labour party in Brexit talks, and they must now come to a compromise, requiring flexibility from both sides.

David Gauke, the Secretary of State for Justice and Conservative MP for South West Hertfordshire, has revealed that meetings with the Labour party have been constructive and positive and that talks have found some common ground.

When Nick Ferrari asked him to elaborate on the "common ground" identified, David Gauke explained that both the government and the Labour party would like to ensure that British exporters trading with the EU won't experience tariffs, quotas or other such barriers to trade.

"There are differences as well", he hastened to add.

Picture: LBC & PA

The MP said that the government and the Labour party would find common ground and then "identify a route through to see if there is a compromise, requiring flexibility from both sides".

When Nick indicated that Hilary Benn, Chair of the Exiting the European Union Select Committee and Labour MP for Leeds Central, had claimed there was no movement from the Prime Minister's team, Gauke asserted his belief that both sides are trying to act "constructively" and find a way forward.

