This Debate On The Doomsday Brexit Scenario Got VERY Spiky

An anti-Brexit campaigner accused a Leave voter of lying as a debate about the so-called Doomsday Brexit scenario got extremely heated.

Femi Oluwole insisted Jonathan Isaby was lying when he claimed there would be no additional barriers to trade once Britain leaves the European Union.

It came as they were discussing the Sunday Times front page, which claimed one scenario would see Britain run out of food and medicine within two weeks of leaving the EU.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Femi Oluwole. Picture: LBC

Mr Oluwole, who runs campaign group Our Future Our Choice, asked Mr Isaby: "I have a question. Does leaving the Single Market, the Customs Union and the EU create barriers to trade? Please answer that question."

Mr Isaby responded: "It needn't do if the European Union..."

But Mr Oluwole interrupted: "Sorry, no no no. If you leave the Single Market and Customs Union, that means that you automatically have tariffs on goods. That's a barrier.

"If you leave the Single Market, that means you have different product regulations. That's a barrier.

"You just told a complete fallacy just there.

"You cannot just pretend that those things do not cause an issue. The question is the extent of that issue, not pretending that those issues don't exist."

Mr Isaby, editor of Brexit Central, said: "Look, the whole point is the UK and the European Union both want to come to a comprehensive free trade deal as part of our Brexit agreement."

But Mr Oluwole pointed out: "We're talking about a scenario where that doesn't happen. We're talking about the scenario where we don't come to that agreement. That's the whole point of this conversation."

Watch the fiery debate at the top of the page.