Actor who plays Hitler defends controversial show for schools after pupils perform Nazi salutes

By Hannah Holland

Actor, Pip Utton, has toured his show in over 30 countries. Picture: Alamy

The actor and writer of a play about Hitler has criticised the "spineless" backlash to his show and assured Nick Ferrari he will not be modifying it simply to "please people".

This comes after the headteacher of Millfield private school in Somerset was forced to apologise after a series of images were circulated showing its pupils performing the Nazi salute during a play about Adolf Hitler.

Actor and writer Pip Utton dressed in full Nazi regalia to perform the show at the school, where fees are £45,000 per year.

Describing the play as “antiracist” and “anti-intolerant”, Mr Utton claimed the show “proves how easy it is for intolerance to be manipulated”.

The headteacher of Millfield school, Gavin Horgon said "we should not have staged this play", adding that the school have "changed our approach to vetting performances so that this will never happen again".

Mr Utton, who has toured his play ‘Adolf’ in over 30 countries, called the response “spineless”.

“He said the show should’ve been vetted - I’ve actually performed it there before so they knew exactly what they were getting”, he added.

After Nick asked if the play should’ve been performed on the eve of Jewish holy day, Yom Kippur, Mr Utton responded that whilst “it was poor timing”, he “wasn’t aware” or the show wouldn’t have been staged then.

After accusing the complaints of being “arrogant” and “unintelligent”, Mr Utton stressed that the point of the show is to encourage audience members to “talk about the issues” the show raises.

He continued: “I’m not going to nit pick it in the hopes that it pleases a few people.”