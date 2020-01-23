"Deluded": Ed Balls' take on claim Corbyn deserves 10/10 for his election campaign

23 January 2020, 09:29

Ed Balls said Labour leadership hopeful Rebecca Long-Bailey is "deluded" if she thinks Jeremy Corbyn deserves top marks for his general election campaign.

Ms Long-Bailey was asked to rate Corbyn's leadership and gave him ten out of ten, despite the party slumping to a disappointing election defeat.

Nick Ferrari asked the former Shadow Chancellor for his thoughts on Ms Long-Bailey and he said: "Anybody who gives Jeremy Corbyn ten out of ten is deluded.

"I actually think that, of all the candidates, Rebecca Long-Bailey has showed real improvements with her performance in parliament and on TV in the last few years.

"I don't know her. There's part of me that likes her, there's a glint in her eye which I quite like.

"At the moment, her politics doesn't chime with mine. And the idea that Labour should spend the next three years mired in huge internal fights about selecting MPs - that was rejected when Tony Benn suggested it in the 1980s in the darkest period of Labour's history until now. That's not the way to do things."

Nick Ferrari had a very entertaining chat with Ed Balls
Nick Ferrari had a very entertaining chat with Ed Balls. Picture: PA / LBC

Asked for his rating out of ten for Mr Corbyn, Mr Balls said: "He had the worst defeat since 1935. I'm not going to put a number on it, but it's markedly less than five."

Watch his interview at the top of the page.

