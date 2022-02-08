Des O'Connor's daughter left 'angry and scared' by 'predatory' Met police officer

8 February 2022, 09:59 | Updated: 8 February 2022, 11:45

Kristina O'Connor told Nick Ferrari about her experiences with the Met Police
Kristina O'Connor told Nick Ferrari about her experiences with the Met Police. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The daughter of late TV entertainer Des O'Connor has told LBC she was left 'angry and scared' after a Met Police officer sent her inappropriate messages when he was supposed to be dealing with her attempted robbery case.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, she said she was angry "for a long time".

"I was shocked but I wasn't surprised," she said.

"I was angry, I was very angry, and it left me angry for a long time afterwards.

"But I was also scared, and that's quite hard to admit, you know - I thought I was quite an independent, strong woman who could take on anything and actually looking back it's quite hard to admit how vulnerable I really was."

Read more: Des O'Connor's daughter seeks review after officer calls her 'amazingly hot' and keeps job

Read more: Sergeant 'grabbed and kissed' Met Officer against her will, misconduct hearing told

Ms O'Connor has taken legal action against the Met, after DCI James Mason - who said told her she was "amazingly hot" and said "coming onto victims is positively encouraged" - was allowed to keep his job despite being found guilty of eight counts of gross misconduct.

"It's not good enough," Ms O'Connor told Nick.

"If you're put in a position of power you shouldn't be taking advantage of it for your own gain, certainly not for your own sexual gain.

"It's quite predatory and disgusting."

Ms O'Connor, who is now 33 but was in her early 20s at the time of the attempted mugging, was returning from the shops when she was attacked, leaving her with multiple injuries including a black eye.

She reported the incident for the police, only for DCI Mason to ask her "forward" and "flirtatious" questions when the pair were alone in an interview room.

He then sent her a number of inappropriate and "predatory" emails the following day.

DCI Mason asked if she wanted to go for a drink and added that he was "discreet", offered to photograph her injuries, and said she looked "amazingly hot".

Read more: Met police apologise to woman nine years after 'sexist and dehumanising' strip search

Read more: Rape threats and Auschwitz jokes shame of Met cops revealed by watchdog

When Ms O'Connor called him out on his behaviour, he said: "Kristina, have faith in my detective ability and experience.

"Actually, coming onto victims is positively encouraged.

"It's all part of the friendly and accessible face of the Met Police.

"It's the rejection that's frowned upon."

Ms O'Connor is now launching legal action against the Met over the fact DCI Mason was allowed to remain in his position.

"I'm seeking a judicial review to challenge the outcome because he was found guilty of eight counts of gross misconduct and he kept his job," said Ms O'Connor.

"I am not happy with the outcome, not just for me but for women in general."

Read more: 'Humiliated' lecturer tells LBC Met Police are 'pathetic' for 'degrading' strip-search

Read more: 'Can you help us?': Mock police signs call for overhaul of Met after leaked messages

She said the failure of the Met to remove him from the force "normalises misogyny, normalises sexual violence".

"I just don't know what more it's going to take for the police to actually do something," she said.

"It's been one year from Sarah Everard.... the police need to address what's going on."

