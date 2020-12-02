Desmond Swayne tells LBC the Government was "poorly advised" on Covid Tiers

2 December 2020, 13:59

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Conservative MP Desmond Swayne has told LBC he thinks the Government has been "poorly advised" over Covid Tier levels.

The Tory MP for the New Forest Sir Desmond Swayne voted against the restrictions last night which put more than 99% of England into Tiers 2 and 3.

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari he would have engaged in a public campaign to "get people on side."

The MP who defied the Tory whip and voted against the measures told LBC that he believes "people have had enough of being told what they must do and what they can and cannot do."

Less than twelve hours after he voted against the Government he told Nick he believed Boris Johnson had been "poorly served" by scientific advisers.

Yesterday Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a revolt from some Conservative rebels to pass the restrictions.

It was backed by 291 votes to 78, meaning the new restrictions came into force in England on Wednesday.

But 55 Tory MPs voted against the government plan - the largest rebellion of Boris Johnson's premiership.

A further 16 Conservatives abstained, with many of them expressing concerns about the tougher tiers in the Commons debate that led up to the vote. The 55 Tory rebels included two MPs who acted as tellers.

When Nick asked the Tory MP how he thought the Prime Minister would respond to the rebellion from his backbenchers, Sir Desmond said he hoped this would mean there would not be a "lockdown 3."

Watch the whole informed and insightful exchange in the video at the top of the page.

