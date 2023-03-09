'Does supporting Suella make me a Nazi?’, asks Jewish Tory member 'deeply’ offended by Lineker comments

By Madeleine Wilson

A Jewish Conservative member tells Nick Ferrari she's ‘deeply’ offended by Gary Lineker's comments and that he needs to be held to account.

Sophie from Richmond told Nick Ferrari that Gary Lineker failed to provide a "fair unbiased view" and therefore needs to be held to account.

She said: "As a Jewish woman and a Conservative member I was deeply offended by what he said.

"So, if I support Suella Braverman's opinion, does that make me a Nazi?

"And the issue that I have with the language and the insinuation of the language that he was wanting to use is the fact that it completely desensitises the language and the meaning behind it and loses its sentiment.

The call comes after Mr. Lineker, 62, commented on a Twitter video posted on Home Secretary Suella Braverman's Twitter profile, in which she unveiled Government plans to stop small boats from crossing the Channel.

“Good heavens, this is beyond awful,” he wrote.

On Good Morning Britain, Ms. Braverman said she was "very disappointed" after Mr. Lineker's comments.

READ MORE: Gary Lineker hits back after Suella Braverman brands his asylum policy remarks 'irresponsible'

Sophie continued: "For him to compare the Conservative Party to Nazis is deeply horrific and I think he should have been told by the BBC 'I'm sorry but that language isn't appropriate with what we want to represent as an unbiased news outlet."

Nick asked: "Sophie, what does the boss do now? What does Mr. Davie do now with him?"

She replied: "Personally, I think if he looks at this situation and the language he wanted to use, I have to remember it was an insinuation to Nazis he didn't use the word Nazi, I would be asking him to leave."

READ MORE: Minister says Gary Lineker needs a 'red card' for comparing government migrant crackdown to Nazi Germany