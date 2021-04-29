'If they don't get some of the facts out Dominic Cummings is going to do it for them'

29 April 2021, 12:53

By Tim Dodd

Former Theresa May adviser Joey Jones says Downing Street needs to 'get the facts out' ahead of a damning dossier reportedly being prepared by Dominic Cummings.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari about the PM's flat refurbishment, Joey Jones said: "The problem with this issue is that it was a crazy idea from the start.

"Somebody should've said to Boris Johnson if there was going to be a bill of £88,000, he couldn't just expect everybody but the Prime Minister to delve down the back of their sofa and find the money. He would have to take responsibility for it."

He added: "I'm sure that the Prime Minister's own media advisors must know in their heart of hearts that the facts are going to come out, and it's much better for them to try and control the narrative and begin to be more transparent, particularly when Dominic Cummings is going to do for them anyway."

Mr Jones was referring to reports that Boris Johnson's former aide Dominic Cummings is preparing a bombshell dossier of revelations that he may present to parliament next month.

READ MORE: Electoral Commission announces formal investigation into Boris Johnson's flat refurb

Nick Ferrari suggested: "they can't wrestle this back now isn't it? The horse has bolted hasn't it?"

The former Downing Street insider replied: "You could see from his demeanour yesterday, he's very rattled, he's under enormous pressure, and I think a lot of that is because he knows there are people - not just former advisors, but current advisors - who plainly don't feel loyal towards him at the moment."

He then suggested that others who are 'bound into this affair' and 'themselves feel their own reputations are on the line' will have been very worried by what they saw at the dispatch box at Prime Minister's Questions yesterday.

WATCH: 'What is it about Boris Johnson that leads people to suspend the normal rules?'

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Is it time to urgently review the Covid restrictions

'Is it time to urgently review Covid restrictions?' Nick Ferrari quizzes minister
Tax Payers to face Covid Marshal bill until 2023

Warning Covid Marshals could 'overstep the mark' amid role extension to 2023
The former Labour staffer gave his take on the war of words between Downing Street and the PM's former top aide

'War of words between Downing Street and Cummings could explode at any moment'
Nick Ferrari challenged the Work and Pensions Secretary

'Would you spend £5,900 on an armchair?' - Nick Ferrari grills Government Minister
The comments come after a series of accusations against the PM

'Is Boris Johnson on the ropes?' - Nick Ferrari asks former Downing Street insider
Ben Wallace spoke to Nick Ferrari on LBC

"That's not my boss": minister refutes 'let the bodies pile high' claim levelled at PM

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch again

1 day ago

Kate Garraway's powerful exchange with a caller who lost her son

Kate Garraway's powerful exchange with a caller who lost her son

1 day ago

Iain Dale interviews Kate Garraway on her new book 'The Power of Hope' | Watch again

Iain Dale interviews Kate Garraway on her new book 'The Power of Hope' | Watch again

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brian Lee, Test and Trace head of operations with the HSE, is swabbed - with England's cases now at their lowest since September

England seeing just new 757 Covid cases infections a day, new study says
A body has been found after a schoolboy fell of Tower Bridge and into the Thames

Body found in Thames in search for schoolboy who fell from Tower Bridge
E-cigarettes will be handed out to smokers at A&E as part of an NHS trial

Smokers to be given free e-cigarette starter packs at A&E

A man whose jacket says "freedom is made of courage" is led away by police at a protest

German intelligence monitors 'Querdenker' anti-lockdown movement amid calls for crackdown
Police continue to investigate PCSO Julia James' death

Police urge public to remain vigilant as they investigate PCSO Julia James murder
Professor Jonathan Van Tam gives Matt Hancock his covid jab

JVT gives Matt Hancock his first Covid-19 jab

BioNTech boss Ugur Sahin has said Europe will likely achieve herd immunity this summer

Europe will 'reach herd immunity by July/August,' says BioNTech boss
Police arrive at the clinic as part of the investigation

Hospital employee detained on suspicion of killing four at clinic in Germany
James O'Brien examined the appointment of a new independent adviser on ministers' interests

James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson appointing a new ethics adviser
The couple have released charming photos for their 10th wedding anniversary

New portraits of William and Kate mark 10th wedding anniversary