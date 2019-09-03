Dominic Grieve: I'll Stop No-Deal Brexit, Even If It Leads To Prime Minister Corbyn

3 September 2019, 08:49

Dominic Grieve says he will vote to stop a no-deal Brexit, even if it means Jeremy Corbyn becomes Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson is expected to call a snap General Election for 14th October if he is defeated by a cross-party motion in parliament today aimed at stopping a no-deal Brexit.

Former Attorney General Mr Grieve is one of the Conservatives who have said they will vote against the government today, risking the withdrawal of the whip and deselection.

In a statement outside Downing Street yesterday, the Prime Minister described that as "chopping the legs off" the government's ability to negotiate.

But speaking to Nick Ferrari, Mr Grieve said: "I don't wish to chop the legs off the Prime Minister, but I do wish to do what's right for my country.

"As a no-deal Brexit is very damaging and a crazy idea to pursue, I will be taking steps with my colleagues to try to make sure it can't happen on 31st October as he's been threatening."

Nick Ferrari spoke to Dominic Grieve
Nick Ferrari spoke to Dominic Grieve. Picture: LBC

Nick told him that it could hand Jeremy Corbyn the keys to Downing Street - and Mr Grieve seemed ok with that.

He said: "I don't wish to see Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street, but we live in a democracy.

"If people lose all confidence in the Conservative government and its Prime Minister, then the risk of them electing Jeremy Corbyn at some point is going to increase.

"The country has to come before the party."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

"Things Are Heading For Disaster": Dame Margaret Beckett Blasts Boris Johnson Over Proroguing Parliament

"Things Are Heading For Disaster": Dame Margaret Beckett Blasts Boris Johnson Over Proroguing Parliament

4 days ago

WATCH: This Is What Prorogation Means For The Country

MUST WATCH: This Is What Prorogation Means For The Country

5 days ago

Lance Forman is the Brexit Party MEP for London

Brexit Party MEP Says MPs Are Collaborating With The EU

19 days ago

LBC Latest

Prince Harry to launch eco-friendly travel scheme after private jet criticism
UK v US police equipment

How Does UK Police Equipment Compare With US Cops?

Time for Tasers

Public Overwhelmingly Back LBC's Call For All Police To Carry Tasers
Boris Johnson speaking outside Downing Street

PM To Call Snap Election Is Rebels Block No-Deal In Parliament Today