'This is what defeat looks like isn't it?' Nick Ferrari asks Dominic Raab three times

By EJ Ward

"This is what defeat looks like, isn't it?" Nick Ferrari questioned Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Nick pointed out that Western forces at Kabul airport were "only able to operate with the compliance of the Taliban."

It comes after the Taliban warned evacuations "will not be allowed" after August 31, while it earlier said it would not accept foreign troops remaining in Afghanistan past the end of the month.

The group, which swept to power last week in the wake of America's major withdrawal of troops, has suggested that foreign forces remaining past the deadline would cross a "red line" that will "provoke a reaction".

The LBC host again questioned the Foreign Secretary, asking if he believed it was a "defeat."

"It depends," Mr Raab said.

He said the if the Taliban wanted to engage in a "more inclusive way," and have access to "international financial institutions" then they would have to bring in other factions.

"There is the possibility of a more constructive regime."

Mr Raab said the government was "not happy about the situation," but they would deal with the priorities.

Warning there was a "devastating humanitarian crisis looming," the Foreign Secretary said it could impact on regional stability.