Dominic Raab: I'll do whatever it takes to get a Brexit deal, including working Christmas Day

10 December 2020, 09:06

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Dominic Raab has told LBC he would be willing to work on Christmas Day if that was what it took to get a post-Brexit trade deal done.

With the news the House of Commons could sit as late as Christmas Eve should it be required to pass a Brexit bill, Nick Ferrari questioned the Foreign Secretary if he would be willing to work on Christmas Day.

Under current plans, the Commons will stop sitting on December 21, but Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told Sky News recess could be delayed.

This left to Nick Ferrari asking Dominic Raab if he would be willing to "wreck the family Christmas and work on Christmas Day."

"I've got a fantastic family," Mr Raab said, adding they were ready if he had to go and "take care of business in the national interest."

When Nick pressed him if he would be willing to work on "Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day," the Foreign Secretary said he would.

"I'll do whatever it takes to get a deal over the line for the British people, and frankly for the relationship with our European partners."

He added that the UK would not be willing to "sacrifice on elementary points of democratic principal."

Sir Linsday told reporters: "I would like to believe that we will all be going up on the date that's expected of the House.

"But if needs be, the House is the servant and I am happy as being that servant to ensure we can run, as far as I'm concerned, even up to Christmas Eve.

"I would like to believe we can finish on the Monday before Christmas. I would like to put everything to bed and get everybody away from here."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen agreed that a "firm decision" about the future of the negotiations should be made by Sunday following three hours of talks in Brussels.

The transition period finishes on December 31 and any deal would have to be ratified by the European Council, the European Parliament and Westminster.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

