Dominic Raab: 'No jab no job' Covid policy is up to employers

By Fiona Jones

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab refused to rule out a 'no jab no job' Covid policy, telling LBC it is a decision for employers.

Nick Ferrari put the question to the Foreign Secretary after reports that companies have begun drafting contracts to make Covid vaccinations for employees mandatory.

Mr Raab initially answered with strong words of encouragement for all people to have the jab when offered, assuring listeners it is the "safe and responsible thing to do."

"We haven't said it's mandatory, it's obviously for the Government and Parliament to write decrees as you've said or laws, and we've been clear that's not the approach we're taking," he said.

"We are advising to the hilt that everyone who gets offered a vaccine to take it straight away."

Nick doubled down on his question: "But you wouldn't support an employer telling an employee they couldn't come to work had they not had the jab?"

The foreign secretary replied: "The precise relations and communications between employers and employees are a matter that we would want to leave to responsible employers, but it's not the law of the land that you have to have the vaccine."

Separately, Dominic Raab told LBC there is no “cast iron formula” for lifting lockdown and denied reports that restrictions will only be eased once daily cases drop below 1,000.