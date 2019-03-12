DUP: May's New Brexit Deal Seems To Fall Short Of Her Promises

The DUP's Brexit Spokesman has told LBC the new assurances on the Irish backstop seem to fall short of what Theresa May promised.

The Prime Minister claimed she won "legal assurances" over the Northern Irish backstop ahead of tonight's crucial vote.

She needs the DUP to back the deal to have any hope of getting it through Parliament.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Sammy Wilson warned the initial signs don't look good, but his party will analyse the detail in full.

He said: "I've got to say if you look at what the Prime Minister has said so far, it seems to fall short of what she herself has promised. Because she is simply it reduces the chances of us being kept in the backstop.

"But we want to give due diligence to what has been agreed."

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

He added: "We promised last night that whatever came out of Brussels, we would look at very closely. We would also take advice on it and come to our own conclusions.

"But we have made it quite clear that we would expect their to be legally-binding changes which would ensure that our government solely had control of any backstop, that those legally-binding changes would ensure that in the future arrangements with Europe, we would have control over our trade, our laws, our money and that those legally-binding changes would ensure the integrity of the union.

"That's how we will judge the changes which have been made and what has been agreed."