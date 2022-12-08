James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Education Secretary doesn’t think white privilege is a ‘fact’
8 December 2022, 11:35
“I don't - for me - think that there is a privilege to being white on its own, no”, says Education Secretary Gillian Keegan.
The Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has said she does not believe white privilege is a fact.
Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC asked: “I understand there was quite a conversation about whether white privilege should be taught. Should it?”
The Education Secretary replied: “That was part of it, and critical race theory. There were a number of things that were being discussed…”
“Should white privilege be taught?” Nick asked again.
“We should have balanced debate…but you shouldn't be teaching things as fact that are debate”, Ms Keegan said.
“So white privilege isn’t fact?” Nick pressed.
The Education Secretary replied: “I don't think it's a fact. “I don't - for me - think that there is a privilege to being white on its own, no.”
Earlier in the interview she said she did not “necessarily” believe schools were becoming “too woke”.
This comes as £490m of government funding has been awarded to universities and colleges for skills training to help people get into jobs.
'Do you think some of our schools - possibly even some of our teachers - are too woke?'— LBC (@LBC) December 8, 2022
Nick Ferrari puts Education Secretary Gillian Keegan on the spot.@NickFerrariLBC | @GillianKeegan pic.twitter.com/yc5BRsLj3n
Twitter users were quick to share their thoughts on the interview.
There's something about her that means she gets to just dismiss white privilege exists... and that this outranks people of colour when they say it DOES exist... I can't quite put my finger on it.— Nick Smith (@NickTheInventor) December 8, 2022
Says someone who has never had a negative experience based on the colour of her skin. I’m shocked.— Jessica Marston (@CatLitter18) December 8, 2022
White privilege: the simple fact that your ethnicity won't be something discriminated against.— Tony Brick (@MrPritchard17) December 8, 2022
Why is that so hard for people to grasp?
If you don’t listen to what black people say, then it’s unlikely that you will ever know, if you are white English living in England. Just another example of an MP only representing those like themselves.— JohnMartin🇪🇺🇺🇦 #FBPPR (@its_johnmartin) December 8, 2022