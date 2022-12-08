Education Secretary doesn’t think white privilege is a ‘fact’

“I don't - for me - think that there is a privilege to being white on its own, no”, says Education Secretary Gillian Keegan.

The Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has said she does not believe white privilege is a fact.

Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC asked: “I understand there was quite a conversation about whether white privilege should be taught. Should it?”

The Education Secretary replied: “That was part of it, and critical race theory. There were a number of things that were being discussed…”

“Should white privilege be taught?” Nick asked again.

“We should have balanced debate…but you shouldn't be teaching things as fact that are debate”, Ms Keegan said.

“So white privilege isn’t fact?” Nick pressed.

The Education Secretary replied: “I don't think it's a fact. “I don't - for me - think that there is a privilege to being white on its own, no.”

Earlier in the interview she said she did not “necessarily” believe schools were becoming “too woke”.

This comes as £490m of government funding has been awarded to universities and colleges for skills training to help people get into jobs.

'Do you think some of our schools - possibly even some of our teachers - are too woke?'



Nick Ferrari puts Education Secretary Gillian Keegan on the spot.

Twitter users were quick to share their thoughts on the interview.

There's something about her that means she gets to just dismiss white privilege exists... and that this outranks people of colour when they say it DOES exist... I can't quite put my finger on it. — Nick Smith (@NickTheInventor) December 8, 2022

Says someone who has never had a negative experience based on the colour of her skin. I’m shocked. — Jessica Marston (@CatLitter18) December 8, 2022

White privilege: the simple fact that your ethnicity won't be something discriminated against.



Why is that so hard for people to grasp? — Tony Brick (@MrPritchard17) December 8, 2022