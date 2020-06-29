Education Secretary Gavin Williamson live on LBC: Watch in full

Gavin Williamson is live on LBC to discuss the government's school re-building programme.

A decade-long programme's being announced that'll see crumbling school and college facilities across England rebuilt.

The government says it wants the future for children to be central to the UK's economic recovery from the Coronavirus crisis.

Just as important is when will schools re-open: are children definitely going back to school in September? And what will happen to parents who don't want to send their kids back?

The Education Secretary will be speaking to Nick Ferrari about it from 9am. Watch it live.