Education Secretary Gavin Williamson live on LBC: Watch in full

29 June 2020, 08:55 | Updated: 29 June 2020, 10:20

Gavin Williamson is live on LBC to discuss the government's school re-building programme.

A decade-long programme's being announced that'll see crumbling school and college facilities across England rebuilt.

The government says it wants the future for children to be central to the UK's economic recovery from the Coronavirus crisis.

Just as important is when will schools re-open: are children definitely going back to school in September? And what will happen to parents who don't want to send their kids back?

The Education Secretary will be speaking to Nick Ferrari about it from 9am. Watch it live.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Labour has "significant mountain to climb" despite Keir Starmer's approval rating

Labour have "significant mountain to climb" despite Keir Starmer's approval rating

21 hours ago

Momentum Chair: "Keir Starmer made a big mistake sacking Rebecca Long-Bailey"

Momentum Founder: "Keir Starmer made a big mistake sacking Rebecca Long-Bailey"

3 days ago

This mother tells Denise Headley about her lack of faith in the child maintenance system

Mother opens up about feeling "too guilty" to ask for child maintenance

4 days ago

LBC Latest

Gavin Williamson spoke to Nick Ferrari about schools re-opening

Education Secretary warns parents will face fines if kids don't return to school

Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to 'do what is right' following scenes of mass celebrations
Nick Ferrari spoke to the Leicester Mayor about the possibility of a local lockdown

Angry Leicester Mayor says he's not seen data to show city needs local lockdown

Trump: Nobody told me about Russia bounties to attack US troops