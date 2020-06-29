Education Secretary warns parents will face fines if kids don't return to school

The Education Secretary has told LBC that parents will face fines if they don't send their children back to school in September.

Gavin Williamson says his number one priority is to make schools secure and safe places following the coronavirus crisis.

And he said fines will be reinstated unless parents have a good reason for the absence.

Gavin Williamson spoke to Nick Ferrari about schools re-opening. Picture: LBC

He said: "What we will see in September is that every school, every child and every lesson will be running and that children will be able to go in to schools and have the benefit of the world-class education that we provide.

"We've got almost 1.5million children going back as of last week. I want to see that number grow and grow every week until the summer holidays and then in September, every child will be back.

"School is the best place for a child to be and it is going to be compulsory for children to return back to school unless there is a very good reason.

"We do have to get back to compulsory education and as part of that, obviously fines sit alongside that.

"Unless there is a good reason for the absence, we'd be looking at the fact that we would be imposing fines on families if they're not sending their children back."