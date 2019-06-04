Emily Thornberry Admits If She Met With Donald Trump It Would "Turn Into A Row"

4 June 2019, 10:30 | Updated: 4 June 2019, 10:33

Emily Thornberry told LBC she would be prepared to meet with the US President but admitted it was likely to turn into a row.

The Shadow Foreign Secretary was grilled over Labour's decision to boycott Donald Trump's state banquet when she said she suspected any meeting between her and the US President would "turn into a row".

Emily Thornberry told Nick Ferrari: "I have a great deal I want to say to him, I want to be able to talk to him properly but I suspect it'll turn into a row and I wouldn't want to do that in front of the queen".

Her comments come as hundreds of thousands of people are expected to protest against the Presidents' state visit today, with Ms Thornberry and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn expected to speak to demonstrators.

- Trump Protest: Where Is The Stop Trump Protest And What Time Is It?

Ms Thornberry said: "Before he even landed he's talking about what a great Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make, it's none of his business - we're a democracy, we ought to be deciding who our Prime Minister is."

But when Nick asked whether it was her business who the President of the US should be, Ms Thornberry said "no".

Nick replied: "Well it is, because you just said he doesn't stand for the democratic values. So he can't have a view on who runs this country, but you can have a view on his running of his country?"

Watch in full above.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Conservative Leadership candidates

LBC To Host Hour-Long Phone-Ins With Conservative Leadership Candidates

1 day ago

Iain Dale on LBC

Iain Dale’s Cross Question: Watch Again

6 days ago

Michael Brown was in a furious row with Layla Moran

Brexit Party Member "Foaming At The Mouth" Over Lib Dem Remain Claim

8 days ago

LBC Latest

The Brexit Party leader takes your calls.

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch From 6pm

Chris Grayling announces HS2

1722 Committee: Adriana - HS2 And Sacking Under-Performing Ministers

London Bridge inquests: Attacker's relative's warning was not passed to investigators
The moment a Trump supporter gets milkshaked by anti-Trump protests in central London

Violence Breaks Out In Anti-Trump Protests As Crowd Confront Trump Supporters

Australia shooting: Suspect in custody after four people killed at Darwin motel

Six Change UK MPs quit party months after its creation