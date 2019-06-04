Emily Thornberry Admits If She Met With Donald Trump It Would "Turn Into A Row"

Emily Thornberry told LBC she would be prepared to meet with the US President but admitted it was likely to turn into a row.

The Shadow Foreign Secretary was grilled over Labour's decision to boycott Donald Trump's state banquet when she said she suspected any meeting between her and the US President would "turn into a row".

Emily Thornberry told Nick Ferrari: "I have a great deal I want to say to him, I want to be able to talk to him properly but I suspect it'll turn into a row and I wouldn't want to do that in front of the queen".

Her comments come as hundreds of thousands of people are expected to protest against the Presidents' state visit today, with Ms Thornberry and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn expected to speak to demonstrators.

Ms Thornberry said: "Before he even landed he's talking about what a great Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make, it's none of his business - we're a democracy, we ought to be deciding who our Prime Minister is."

But when Nick asked whether it was her business who the President of the US should be, Ms Thornberry said "no".

Nick replied: "Well it is, because you just said he doesn't stand for the democratic values. So he can't have a view on who runs this country, but you can have a view on his running of his country?"

Watch in full above.