England's Cricket Team Show Everything That's Good About Britain: Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari hailed the make-up of the England cricket team for showing everything that is good about the country.

Nick hailed Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, all of whom were born outside England, as the country won the men's Cricket World Cup for the first time.

Speaking on his LBC show, Nick said: "The bowler, who was born in Barbados, won it on instructions from the captain born in Ireland.

"The batsman who kept us in the game was born in New Zealand. The coach is Australian.

Nick Ferrari hailed England's Cricket World Cup heroes. Picture: PA / LBC

"I'm not saying this in any sneering tone. I think it's fantastic. I think it's absolutely what modern-day England and Britain should be about.

"As has always been the case - it's always been a hotch-potch of different people and now they are world beaters.

"The clue is in my last name."

England beat New Zealand in the most dramatic of matches at Lord's yesterday, winning on the number of boundaries scored following a tie in both the full 50 overs and a Super Over.