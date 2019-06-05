Esther McVey Refuses SIX Times To Apologise For Universal Credit Rollout

Esther McVey refused again and again to apologise for the rollout of Universal Credit.

Nick Ferrari asked the former Work and Pensions Secretary whether she wanted to say sorry for the way the benefits changes were implemented, which left a number of people poorer.

But six times, she refused to apologise during the phone-in on LBC.

Esther McVey refused to apologise for the rollout of Universal Credit. Picture: LBC

It was a remarkable clip - watch it in full at the top of the page.