Esther McVey Refuses SIX Times To Apologise For Universal Credit Rollout

5 June 2019, 09:35 | Updated: 5 June 2019, 12:28

Esther McVey refused again and again to apologise for the rollout of Universal Credit.

Nick Ferrari asked the former Work and Pensions Secretary whether she wanted to say sorry for the way the benefits changes were implemented, which left a number of people poorer.

But six times, she refused to apologise during the phone-in on LBC.

Esther McVey refused to apologise for the rollout of Universal Credit
Esther McVey refused to apologise for the rollout of Universal Credit. Picture: LBC

It was a remarkable clip - watch it in full at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Conservative Leadership candidates

LBC To Host Hour-Long Phone-Ins With Conservative Leadership Candidates

2 days ago

Iain Dale on LBC

Iain Dale’s Cross Question: Watch Again

7 days ago

Michael Brown was in a furious row with Layla Moran

Brexit Party Member "Foaming At The Mouth" Over Lib Dem Remain Claim

9 days ago

LBC Latest

Nigel Farage live on LBC from 6pm

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch From 6pm

The Tory leadership hopeful was commenting on LGBT equality lessons.

Esther McVey Thinks Parents Know Best On LGBT Equality Lessons

Ann Widdecombe show cancelled after homosexuality comments

Dozens of schoolboys infected with HIV after secret blood trial, inquiry hears

Madeleine McCann investigation gets more funding

World's biggest Nutella factory resumes production after week-long protests