Esther McVey Thinks Parents Know Best On LGBT Equality Lessons

5 June 2019, 16:19

Esther McVey told LBC that parents know best when it comes to LGBT equality lessons.

Answering questions from listeners the Tory leadership candidate said: "any sex education has to be age appropriate."

As to who is best to say what is age appropriate "I would say that is parents," Mrs McVey said, pointing out that it was Conservative Party policy.

The Tory MP said: "I never separated out what sex education is, and whether LGBT is taught.

"I'm happy that LGBT is also taught. This question was about what was age appropriate for very young children, and I said it should be parents who have the say on that."

The caller asked if Mrs McVey was trying to appeal to Tory Party members, asking if the MP thought Conservative members were "still anti-gay and rather homophobic."

The leadership hopeful said she was not homophobic and she was aiming her comments at the parents of children, those who know them best.

When asked what age the state can become involved Mrs McVey said: "One the person is coming to an adult age, that is where the state can come in, so that would be later, 16."

Watch the whole clip at the top of the page.

